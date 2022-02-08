https://sputniknews.com/20220208/satellite-tracks-turtle-taking-giant-turn-before-tonga-volcanic-trouble-1092839426.html

Satellite Tracks Turtle Taking Giant Turn Before Tonga Volcanic Trouble

Satellite Tracks Turtle Taking Giant Turn Before Tonga Volcanic Trouble

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean was hundreds of times more powerful than the 1945 bombing of Hiroshima. Satellite images... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-08T07:14+0000

2022-02-08T07:14+0000

2022-02-08T07:14+0000

australia

queensland

turtle

pacific

pacific ocean

tonga

volcano

tsunami

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092315223_0:369:2329:1679_1920x0_80_0_0_c51c18c0999e6a2c90dd74040b754dc0.jpg

A satellite tracker map shows that a transmitter-tagged turtle made a miraculous escape from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption last month.Jennie Gilbert of the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, who released "Tilly" last November, said that the female green sea turtle surprisingly moved backward after travelling 1,867-km near the volcanic island north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.The administrator assumes that some vibrations before the undersea eruption on 15 January may have caused a sudden giant U-turn by Tilly, who had just turned 3, in the Pacific Ocean."You hear about these stories, particularly with tsunamis, where animals try to start getting themselves out of the danger zone. I've never seen it happen before, and I think it's just incredible", Gilbert said.An ecstatic Gilbert shared that the green turtle is so far undertaking the longest journey of any of the turtles the centre has tracked.Scientists warned that a tsunami triggered by the volcanic eruption on 15 January could cause long-lasting damage to coral reefs and other biodiversity in the Pacific region.NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, earlier this week, confirmed that the volcanic eruption had sent ripples into Earth's ionosphere, the outer layer of the atmosphere that starts about 50 to 56 miles (80 to 90 kilometres) above the Earth's surface and contains electrons ionised by the Sun's energy.

https://sputniknews.com/20220121/hard-thing-elon-musk-lists-reasons-not-to-reconnect-isolated-tonga-with-starlink-internet-1092421185.html

australia

queensland

pacific

pacific ocean

tonga

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

australia, queensland, turtle, pacific, pacific ocean, tonga, volcano, tsunami