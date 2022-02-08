https://sputniknews.com/20220208/racist-police-terror-and-imperialist-violence-are-two-sides-of-the-same-coin-1092833728.html

'Racist Police Terror and Imperialist Violence Are Two Sides of The Same Coin'

60 Years of The US Blockade On Cuba, 30 Years After Venezuela’s Rebellion Against Neoliberalism, How The US Used Soft Power To Create South Sudan 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Vijay Prashad, Executive Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and co-author of the book, Viviremos: Venezuela vs. Hybrid War to discuss the 60th anniversary of the US blockade on Cuba imposed as a punishment on Cuba for daring to stand up to the US, the alternative model that Cuba and other nations present as a challenge to the US drive for hegemony and unipolarity, the anniversary of the 1992 uprising against neoliberalism in Venezuela led by Hugo Chavez, the challenges the nations of the Global South have posed to US hegemony, and the forms of apartheid that are contributing to the climate crisis and the way out through a people-centered movement.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by T.J. Coles, a postdoctoral researcher at Plymouth University in the UK, a regular contributor to CounterPunch, and the author of We'll Tell You What to Think: Wikipedia, Propaganda, and the Making of Liberal Consensus. To discuss US soft power tactics and use of aid programs as cover in the creation of South Sudan and how it has contributed to the issues that the country faces now, AFRICOM’s role in filling some of the gaps left by the US abandonment of the country following the outbreak of civil war, and the connections this situation could have with the current uprisings in SudanLater in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss the killing of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police in a pre-dawn no-knock raid, the death of Sandra Bland, and the continuing struggle against police terror, the biased coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics that have helped beat the drums of the cold war drive on China, the demonization of resistance to state violence from victims of police terror and victims of imperialism alike, and the "importance of political education in connecting the police terror and imperialist violence."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

