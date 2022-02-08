https://sputniknews.com/20220208/premier-league-player-zouma-apologises-after-video-of-him-kicking-cat-prompts-backlash-1092839022.html

Premier League Player Zouma Apologises After Video of Him Kicking Cat Prompts Backlash

West Ham United player Kurt Zouma has found himself in hot water after a shocking Snapchat video of him kicking and slapping his Bengal cat triggered outrage among Britons. In a clip, purportedly filmed by his brother Yoan, the defender can be seen dropping the cat and kicking the feline across the kitchen floor. In addition, The Sun also obtained a video in which Zouma throws boots at the cat and slaps it out of a child's arms.The player later issued an apology saying that the disturbing interaction with his pet was "an isolated incident".Zouma's club also issued a statement, criticising the player's behaviour.According to The Sun, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has received at least one complaint following the incident, meaning Zouma may face a criminal probe into his actions: animal cruelty in England is punished with a fine and a prison sentence of up to five years.Angered Twitterians have since blasted Zouma online, mocking the player and demanding that he pay for what he's done.

