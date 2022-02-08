https://sputniknews.com/20220208/oscars-full-list-of-nominations-1092855440.html

The list of Oscar nominees is finally out, with The Power of the Dog leading in the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards.The movie grabbed 12 nominations, including best picture, best director for Jane Campion, and acting nominations for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.The Power of the Dog is followed by Dune, which landed a total of 10 nominations, including best picture.Aside from The Power of the Dog and Dune, Oscar nominees for the best picture include Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story.Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart were announced as nominees for the best actress. Oscar nominees for the best actor include Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, and Denzel Washington. The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, 27 March.Scroll down to review the complete nominations list:Best PictureBelfastCodaDon’t Look UpDrive My CarDuneKing RichardLicorice PizzaNightmare AlleyThe Power of the DogWest Side StoryBest ActorJavier Bardem, Being the RicardosBenedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the DogAndrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!Will Smith, King RichardDenzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacbethBest ActressJessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy FayeOlivia Colman, The Lost DaughterPenélope Cruz, Parallel MothersNicole Kidman, Being the RicardosKristen Stewart, SpencerBest Supporting ActorCiarán Hinds, BelfastTroy Kotsur, CodaJesse Plemons, The Power of the DogJ.K. Simmons, Being the RicardosKodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the DogBest Supporting ActressJessie Buckley, The Lost DaughterAriana DeBose, West Side StoryJudi Dench, BelfastKirsten Dunst, The Power of the DogAunjanue Ellis, King RichardBest DirectingKenneth Branagh, BelfastRyusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My CarPaul Thomas Anderson, Licorice PizzaJane Campion, The Power of the DogSteven Spielberg, West Side StoryBest Adapted ScreenplayCodaDrive My CarDuneThe Lost DaughterThe Power of the DogBest Original ScreenplayBelfastDon’t Look UpKing RichardLicorice PizzaThe Worst Person in the WorldBest Animated Feature FilmEncantoFleeLucaThe Mitchells vs. the MachinesRaya and the Last DragonBest CinematographyDuneNightmare AlleyThe Power of the DogThe Tragedy of MacbethWest Side StoryBest Costume DesignCruellaCyranoDuneNightmare AlleyWest Side StoryBest Documentary FeatureAscensionAtticaFleeSummer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)Writing With FireBest Documentary Short SubjectAudibleLead Me HomeThe Queen of BasketballThree Songs for BenazirWhen We Were BulliesBest Film EditingDon’t Look UpDuneKing RichardThe Power of the Dogtick, tick…BOOM!Best International Feature FilmDrive My CarFleeThe Hand of GodLunana: A Yak in the ClassroomThe Worst Person in the WorldBest Makeup and HairstylingComing 2 AmericaCruellaDuneThe Eyes of Tammy FayeHouse of GucciBest Original ScoreDon’t Look UpDuneEncantoParallel MothersThe Power of the DogBest Original Song“Be Alive,” King Richard“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto“Down to Joy,” Belfast“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die“Somehow You Do,” Four Good DaysBest Production DesignDuneNightmare AlleyThe Power of the DogThe Tragedy of MacbethWest Side StoryBest Animated Short FilmAffairs of the ArtBestiaBoxballetRobin RobinThe Windshield WiperBest Live-Action Short FilmAla Kachuu — Take and RunThe DressThe Long GoodbyeOn My MindPlease HoldBest SoundBelfastDuneNo Time to DieThe Power of the DogWest Side StoryBest Visual EffectsDuneFree GuyNo Time to DieShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsSpider-Man: No Way Home

