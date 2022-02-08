https://sputniknews.com/20220208/not-by-diet-alone-overweight-people-may-become-thinner-by-sleeping-extra-hour-1092847065.html

Not By Diet Alone: Overweight People May Become Thinner by Sleeping Extra Hour

The researchers touted their study as game-changing because it was carried out in a real-world setting rather than a laboratory.

If you are poised and ready to tackle your weight issues, rightfully focus on sticking to a relevant diet and workout regimen to fix the issue. But as it turns out getting enough shut-eye may also be of help.A new study has revealed that getting an extra hour of sleep each night could help people packing a bit of extra weight eat 270 fewer calories each day, the equivalent of three chocolate biscuits. This means that over three years it could result in a weight loss of 26 pounds (approximately 11 kg).A team of scientists from the University of Chicago initiated the research to track sleep duration and calorie intake among 80 overweight people aged 21 to 40.The study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found that those participants who slept less than 6.5 hours a night ultimately increased their sleep duration by an extra 1.2 hours per night after undergoing a personalised counselling session on shut-eye hygiene.During the session, the participants received some useful tips on how to sleep well each night, such as dimming the lights and not looking at mobile phones or laptops for at least 30 minutes before sleeping.Tasali added that the study deliberately avoided restrictive diets or limiting the lifestyles of those who took part in it, stressing that the scientists "only manipulated sleep" and that the participants "could eat whatever they wanted to".

