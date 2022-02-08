Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220208/new-york-man-charged-for-letting-rioters-inside-capitol-on-january-6---justice-dept-1092862676.html
New York Man Charged for Letting Rioters Inside Capitol on January 6 - Justice Dept.
New York Man Charged for Letting Rioters Inside Capitol on January 6 - Justice Dept.
WASHINGTON, February 9 (Sputnik) - A New York Man was arrested and charged for his involvement in the storming of the US Capitol including opening the door to... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-08T21:43+0000
2022-02-08T21:43+0000
us capitol
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092401923_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_972c758170d82b6c25500adf434bfc6f.jpg
"A New York man was arrested today on the civil disorder and other charges for his actions during the breach of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the release said on Tuesday.On January 6, Eric Gerwatowski, 31, pulled open the door to the US Capitol and turned to the crowd and yelled, "Let's go!" the release said. He directed more rioters inside before entering the premises himself, according to the Justice Department.The Justice Department said since January 6 more than 725 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 225 for assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092401923_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0537179c242d6edab805731507bf524b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us capitol, news

New York Man Charged for Letting Rioters Inside Capitol on January 6 - Justice Dept.

21:43 GMT 08.02.2022
© DREW ANGERERA view of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.
A view of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
© DREW ANGERER
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, February 9 (Sputnik) - A New York Man was arrested and charged for his involvement in the storming of the US Capitol including opening the door to let rioters in the building, the Justice Department said in a press release.
"A New York man was arrested today on the civil disorder and other charges for his actions during the breach of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the release said on Tuesday.
On January 6, Eric Gerwatowski, 31, pulled open the door to the US Capitol and turned to the crowd and yelled, "Let's go!" the release said. He directed more rioters inside before entering the premises himself, according to the Justice Department.
The Justice Department said since January 6 more than 725 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 225 for assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese