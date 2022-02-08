https://sputniknews.com/20220208/new-york-man-charged-for-letting-rioters-inside-capitol-on-january-6---justice-dept-1092862676.html

New York Man Charged for Letting Rioters Inside Capitol on January 6 - Justice Dept.

New York Man Charged for Letting Rioters Inside Capitol on January 6 - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON, February 9 (Sputnik) - A New York Man was arrested and charged for his involvement in the storming of the US Capitol including opening the door to... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-08T21:43+0000

2022-02-08T21:43+0000

2022-02-08T21:43+0000

us capitol

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092401923_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_972c758170d82b6c25500adf434bfc6f.jpg

"A New York man was arrested today on the civil disorder and other charges for his actions during the breach of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the release said on Tuesday.On January 6, Eric Gerwatowski, 31, pulled open the door to the US Capitol and turned to the crowd and yelled, "Let's go!" the release said. He directed more rioters inside before entering the premises himself, according to the Justice Department.The Justice Department said since January 6 more than 725 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 225 for assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us capitol, news