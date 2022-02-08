Nancy Pelosi Spent Nearly 500k On Private Jets Despite Feigned Pro-Environmentalist Stance

Campaign filings made by the Federal Election Commission show that Pelosi’s campaign paid close to $500,000 to the private aviation provider Advanced Aviation Team, the self-described “on-demand private jet charter provider serving business and leisure travelers who expect the best in safety and service,” based in Arlington, Virginia.A number of other delegates and world leaders also flew private jets to the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.Emissions of carbon dioxide from private aircrafts are significantly more damaging to the environment than any other form of travel. Private jets produce more emissions per passenger than commercial flights. Cessna Citation XLS, a popular private jet model, burns an average of 189 gallons of fuel an hour.Nancy Pelosi, who is 81, took charge of leading a 21-member congressional delegation during the COP26 Climate Summit. The conference in November was outlined to consist of a series of bilateral meetings, panel discussions, and “other engagements with global leaders on top climate priorities,” according to a press release on Pelosi’s website.The House Speaker has been criticized as being out of touch with the majority of Americans ever since April of 2020 when she showed off her $24,000 fridge that was stock-piled with high end ice cream costing $12 a pint during an interview for The Late Show with James Corden.
“The climate crisis is the existential threat of our time, and America must continue to bring our boldest ambitions to the table to meet and beat our climate action goals,” said Pelosi in November. The House Speaker also said climate change was an “overriding issue” that the U.S. and China must work together on compared to the human rights violations China is allegedly perpetuating in their genocide of the Uyghur ethnic group.
