International
Manchester Utd, Man City Named as Europe's Most Wasteful Clubs With Losses Crossing $1 Billion Mark
Manchester Utd, Man City Named as Europe's Most Wasteful Clubs With Losses Crossing $1 Billion Mark
08.02.2022
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
Wealthy Premier League clubs don't hesitate to spend big in pursuit of football's finest players. While some teams use their money wisely to buy world-class footballers, others end up losing millions on their purchases.
The 20-time English champions -- Manchester United -- have been named as Europe's most wasteful club after having lost a staggering $1.23 billion on player transfers since the start of the 2012-13 season, a study by CIES Football Observatory has revealed.

The club, which once reigned supreme in England, have invested more than $1.75 billion in footballers in the last 10 years, while only earning $537 million through their sales, the analytics firm said in its findings.

Despite the massive spending during the said period, United managed to capture only four major titles, including the Premier League in 2013 and FA Cup in 2016. The Red Devils haven't won any silverware since 2017.

United's losses from transfers were made worse by the signings of French star Paul Pogba, England internationals Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho -- each of whom cost the club in excess of $100 million.

Following Ralf Rangnick's team in second spot on this unwanted list of the biggest transfer losers are Man City, with the club's losses amounting to $1.1 billion.

But unlike United's continuing struggles on the pitch since the departure of their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, City have transformed themselves into an all-conquering side, winning an impressive 11 titles in the past 10 seasons.
The Citizens have become much more dominant, particularly after the appointment of Pep Guardiola as their manager in 2016. Overall, they have been crowned Premier League champions four times in that time, with their last three titles coming under the Spaniard.

Arsenal occupy the third position in England in the list, with losses of $666 million. The Gunners, like United, haven't fared well, especially after Arsene Wenger's 22-year managerial stint ended in 2018.
