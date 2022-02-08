Registration was successful!
Man Utd Sets Record for Highest Net Transfer Spending Over the Last Ten Years
Despite skyrocketing spending, the Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Manchester City, and were eliminated from... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
Since 2012, Manchester United have spent over €1.5 billion on player acquisitions and only made €470 million on player sales, with a net transfer loss standing at €1.07 billion, according to a report by Switzerland-based independent research group CIES.The Old Trafford-based football club broke the transfer record in 2016 when it signed Paul Pogba for £89.5 million, but sports experts suggest that the club won't be able to make up any of that amount by selling the player, as he is expected to leave the team at the end of the season as a free agent.Manchester United's other failed signings were Anthony Martial (€42 million contract in 2015) and Donny van de Beek (€47 million contract in 2020). Both players went on loan last month to Sevilla and Everton, respectively.Second place in the CIES report went to Manchester City, who has spent even more than the Red Devils over the past ten years, shelling out nearly €1.7 billion euros, but earning €715 million on transfers at the same time.Paris Saint-Germain was ranked third with a transfer loss of €941 million, with Barcelona following in fourth with net transfer spending at €650 million.Meanwhile, PSG, City, and Barcelona have all won many trophies over the past decade, while United's performance has not been so stellar since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as manager.The Red Devils have only won one league title since 2012, while City have had five, PSG have seven and Barcelona have five. United last lifted a trophy in 2017 when they won the Europa League under José Mourinho.
04:03 GMT 08.02.2022 (Updated: 04:17 GMT 08.02.2022)
Despite skyrocketing spending, the Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Manchester City, and were eliminated from the FA Cup on Friday after a match with Middlesbrough.
Since 2012, Manchester United have spent over €1.5 billion on player acquisitions and only made €470 million on player sales, with a net transfer loss standing at €1.07 billion, according to a report by Switzerland-based independent research group CIES.
The Old Trafford-based football club broke the transfer record in 2016 when it signed Paul Pogba for £89.5 million, but sports experts suggest that the club won't be able to make up any of that amount by selling the player, as he is expected to leave the team at the end of the season as a free agent.
Manchester United's other failed signings were Anthony Martial (€42 million contract in 2015) and Donny van de Beek (€47 million contract in 2020). Both players went on loan last month to Sevilla and Everton, respectively.
Second place in the CIES report went to Manchester City, who has spent even more than the Red Devils over the past ten years, shelling out nearly €1.7 billion euros, but earning €715 million on transfers at the same time.
Paris Saint-Germain was ranked third with a transfer loss of €941 million, with Barcelona following in fourth with net transfer spending at €650 million.
Meanwhile, PSG, City, and Barcelona have all won many trophies over the past decade, while United's performance has not been so stellar since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as manager.
The Red Devils have only won one league title since 2012, while City have had five, PSG have seven and Barcelona have five. United last lifted a trophy in 2017 when they won the Europa League under José Mourinho.
