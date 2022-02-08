https://sputniknews.com/20220208/macron-says-talks-with-putin-helped-avoid-further-escalation-on-ukraine-issue-1092846822.html

Macron Says Talks With Putin Helped Avoid Further Escalation on Ukraine Issue

Macron Says Talks With Putin Helped Avoid Further Escalation on Ukraine Issue

The French president arrived in Moscow on Monday to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in order to discuss Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations amid... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-08T10:30+0000

2022-02-08T10:30+0000

2022-02-08T11:01+0000

emmanuel macron

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103502/10/1035021006_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_03add8135f24419b305a81b676de59c4.jpg

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Tuesday that his meeting with Putin helped to avoid escalation over Ukraine, adding, however, that he never thought "for one second" that the Russian president was "prepared to make any gestures" on the issue.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the Monday talks, noting that Western countries have not yet shown any readiness to take Russia's security concerns into account.During the meeting, Putin expressed regret that the responses of the US and NATO to Russia's security proposals are secondary and do not address fundamental issues. Therefore, the topic remains open, Peskov told the press.Tensions over Ukraine have been escalating over the past weeks, as the US, the United Kingdom, and their allies have claimed Russia is planning "an invasion" of the neighbouring country, citing the movement of troops on the border.Moscow has repeatedly slammed the allegations, saying that the "Russian invasion craze" is artificially hyped up in media to create a pretext for the deployment of NATO forces near the Russian border, and noted that Kiev is in fact planning a provocation against Russian forces.

ukraine

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

emmanuel macron, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, france