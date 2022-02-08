Registration was successful!
Macron Says Talks With Putin Helped Avoid Further Escalation on Ukraine Issue
Macron Says Talks With Putin Helped Avoid Further Escalation on Ukraine Issue
The French president arrived in Moscow on Monday to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in order to discuss Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations amid the crisis in Ukraine.
emmanuel macron
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine
france
French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Tuesday that his meeting with Putin helped to avoid escalation over Ukraine, adding, however, that he never thought "for one second" that the Russian president was "prepared to make any gestures" on the issue.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the Monday talks, noting that Western countries have not yet shown any readiness to take Russia's security concerns into account.During the meeting, Putin expressed regret that the responses of the US and NATO to Russia's security proposals are secondary and do not address fundamental issues. Therefore, the topic remains open, Peskov told the press.Tensions over Ukraine have been escalating over the past weeks, as the US, the United Kingdom, and their allies have claimed Russia is planning "an invasion" of the neighbouring country, citing the movement of troops on the border.Moscow has repeatedly slammed the allegations, saying that the "Russian invasion craze" is artificially hyped up in media to create a pretext for the deployment of NATO forces near the Russian border, and noted that Kiev is in fact planning a provocation against Russian forces.
Macron Says Talks With Putin Helped Avoid Further Escalation on Ukraine Issue

10:30 GMT 08.02.2022 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 08.02.2022)
The French president arrived in Moscow on Monday to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in order to discuss Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations amid the crisis in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Tuesday that his meeting with Putin helped to avoid escalation over Ukraine, adding, however, that he never thought "for one second" that the Russian president was "prepared to make any gestures" on the issue.

"For me, it was about 'locking the game' in order to prevent an escalation and open up new prospects. For me, this goal has been achieved. France has strengthened its credibility", Macron said, as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the Monday talks, noting that Western countries have not yet shown any readiness to take Russia's security concerns into account.
During the meeting, Putin expressed regret that the responses of the US and NATO to Russia's security proposals are secondary and do not address fundamental issues. Therefore, the topic remains open, Peskov told the press.
Tensions over Ukraine have been escalating over the past weeks, as the US, the United Kingdom, and their allies have claimed Russia is planning "an invasion" of the neighbouring country, citing the movement of troops on the border.
Moscow has repeatedly slammed the allegations, saying that the "Russian invasion craze" is artificially hyped up in media to create a pretext for the deployment of NATO forces near the Russian border, and noted that Kiev is in fact planning a provocation against Russian forces.
