Macron in Moscow, US Digital $, Ottawa SOE and Covid Mandates

Macron in Moscow, Scholz in DC meeting to ease tensions in Ukraine, and Go Defund Me? GoFundMe withholds Freedom Convoy donations. 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

Macron in Moscow, Scholz in DC meeting to ease tensions in Ukraine, and Go Defund Me? GoFundMe withholds Freedom Convoy donations.

Dr. Kenneth Surin, Professor Emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University, joins Michelle and John at the top of the show to discuss today’s diplomatic meetings set to ease tensions in Ukraine involving French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House.Next, Bill Mew, leading digital ethics campaigner and CEO of cyber incident firm The Crisis Team, joins to discuss the proposed digital dollar. Why now? Why would the US need a digital dollar with so many digital currency options on the market, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum? A digital dollar that functions over an app could bring competition for banks that offer bank account transaction services and debit cards, according to Mew.With talks between the United States and Iran on the JCPOA in their final phase, the US announced that it would restore sanctions waivers that would allow Russian, Chinese, and European companies to do nonproliferation work that would make it more difficult for Iran to use its nuclear sites for weapons development. Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins Michelle and John to talk about the possible outcomes from the negotiations.For the last segment, Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor of public health at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, joins the Misfits to talk about Covid restrictions in light of new data indicating a fall in infection rates while hospital ICUs remain at capacity.The Misfits sign off till Wednesday. Join us then to go against the grain, and keep organizing!We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

2022

