https://sputniknews.com/20220208/london-considers-deploying-fighters-and-royal-navy-to-protect-southeastern-europe-1092841525.html

London Considers Deploying Fighters and Royal Navy to Protect Southeastern Europe

London Considers Deploying Fighters and Royal Navy to Protect Southeastern Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK is considering deploying Typhoon fighters and Royal Navy warships to protect southeastern Europe and reinforce the British... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-08T06:58+0000

2022-02-08T06:58+0000

2022-02-08T06:58+0000

uk

boris johnson

russia

ukraine

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105650/23/1056502385_0:0:3501:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_6dc3829ce3fddc5760c32b486daa56f5.jpg

The West will do more to help Ukraine defend itself, Johnson added, noting that the UK is preparing to reinforce the British-led Nato battlegroup in Estonia.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Moscow of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fuelled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbass.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, boris johnson, russia, ukraine, europe