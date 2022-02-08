https://sputniknews.com/20220208/irans-supreme-leader-names-two-main-problems-of-us-1092854132.html

Iran's Supreme Leader Names Two Main Problems of US

Iran's Supreme Leader Names Two Main Problems of US

One of the last two US presidents undermined trust in America's words by unilaterally withdrawing the country from an international treaty – the Iran nuclear... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-08T13:57+0000

2022-02-08T13:57+0000

2022-02-08T13:57+0000

us

iran

ayatollah ali khamenei

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/08/1092854444_0:218:2867:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_f9c9e116bc40331e576834319c33a1bb.jpg

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has stated that the US is going downhill due to an unexpected source – their own presidents. In a speech published on the supreme leader's website, Khamenei opined that America's reputation has been greatly tarnished by the actions of the last two presidents – Donald Trump and Joe Biden.He went on to claim that the falsehoods spread by Washington will eventually be dispelled and that "the camp of truth" will prevail.US-Iranian relations took a turn for the worse under the Trump presidency – not only did he withdraw the country from the Iran nuclear deal, slapping Tehran with extensive sanctions, but he also ordered the killing of one of the Islamic Republic's most popular generals – Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.The current president, Joe Biden, vowed to do his best to try and negotiate a deal to limit Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. However, several rounds of talks in Vienna have so far failed to produce any tangible results, with Washington blaming Tehran's unrealistic demands for the fiasco. Iran, in turn, said it demands nothing more than the restoration of the old nuclear accord, while Washington tries to keep some sanctions in effect and attempts to include the country's missile programme in the new agreement.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us, iran, ayatollah ali khamenei