Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220208/irans-irgc-to-unveil-new-domestically-developed-strategic-missile-1092848013.html
Iran's IRGC to Unveil New Domestically Developed Strategic Missile
Iran's IRGC to Unveil New Domestically Developed Strategic Missile
The Islamic Republic has been actively upgrading and developing its defence industry in light of international sanctions that have long prevented the country... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-08T11:21+0000
2022-02-08T11:21+0000
iran
asia & pacific
missiles
strategic arsenal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082583937_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_3f1e49736040287e97457f608747f290.jpg
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will be unveiling a new "strategic missile" in the near future, IRGC Aerospace Force commander, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, has stated. It is manufactured domestically in Iran.The brigadier general did not elaborate on the new missile's specifications and effective range as he was speaking to reporters. Yet, he shared that the missile has been in development for some time and has even undergone its first field testing.Tehran has repeatedly stated that it will continue to develop the nation's domestic defence industry regardless of any protests from abroad, arguing that it has the right to maintain its own security. The country has so far achieved a certain amount of success in organising the development and domestic production of such defence products as cruise and ballistic missiles, fighter jets, various classes of warships, as well as air defence systems.The development of long-range strategic missiles by Iran has long caused concerns among those in the West, with several nations repeatedly urging Iran to scale back this programme. Tehran, however, has refused to do so, insisting that these missiles serve as a deterrent to any potential attack by the nation's enemies. The country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stated that the missile programme and the development of the rest of Iran's defence industry were not up for debate.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082583937_140:0:2361:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_ee753b307a1066ec677343c13b1fc9a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, asia & pacific, missiles, strategic arsenal

Iran's IRGC to Unveil New Domestically Developed Strategic Missile

11:21 GMT 08.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / SEPAH NEWSThis handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran
This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / SEPAH NEWS
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The Islamic Republic has been actively upgrading and developing its defence industry in light of international sanctions that have long prevented the country from buying weapons abroad. The nation's missile programme has sparked numerous protests in the West, with Tehran, however, refusing to slash it, and insisting on its right to defend itself.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will be unveiling a new "strategic missile" in the near future, IRGC Aerospace Force commander, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, has stated. It is manufactured domestically in Iran.
The brigadier general did not elaborate on the new missile's specifications and effective range as he was speaking to reporters. Yet, he shared that the missile has been in development for some time and has even undergone its first field testing.
Tehran has repeatedly stated that it will continue to develop the nation's domestic defence industry regardless of any protests from abroad, arguing that it has the right to maintain its own security. The country has so far achieved a certain amount of success in organising the development and domestic production of such defence products as cruise and ballistic missiles, fighter jets, various classes of warships, as well as air defence systems.
The development of long-range strategic missiles by Iran has long caused concerns among those in the West, with several nations repeatedly urging Iran to scale back this programme. Tehran, however, has refused to do so, insisting that these missiles serve as a deterrent to any potential attack by the nation's enemies. The country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stated that the missile programme and the development of the rest of Iran's defence industry were not up for debate.
"Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defence, even if the whole world is opposed to it", Khamenei said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese