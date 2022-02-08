Registration was successful!
International
2022-02-08
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
https://sputniknews.com/20220208/heart-stopping-beauty-alec-baldwin-reacts-to-skater-kamila-valievas-performance-1092836662.html
'Heart-Stopping Beauty': Alec Baldwin Reacts to Skater Kamila Valieva's Performance
‘Heart-Stopping Beauty’: Alec Baldwin Reacts to Skater Kamila Valieva’s Performance
‘Heart-Stopping Beauty’: Alec Baldwin Reacts to Skater Kamila Valieva’s Performance
2022-02-08T01:45+0000
2022-02-08T01:46+0000
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
viral
russian figure skaters
2022 winter olympics
alec baldwin
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/08/1092836638_0:15:3151:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_fb006b751ea37df2da5f294b17365ebb.jpg
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin appreciated the performance of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in the short program of the team tournament at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. The artist said that he loves to follow figure skating competitions, as they show how athletes create beauty.On Monday, Russian skaters won the team tournament at the Olympics. The silver medal went to the United States team, and the bronze was won by the Japanese athletes.As part of the Russian national team, 15-year-old Valieva received 90.18 points, breaking the Olympic record. In the free program, the Russian skater performed a quadruple salchow, as well as a quadruple toe-loop with a combination with triple toe-loop, gaining 178.92 points. She became the first figure skater in history to land a quad jump at the Olympics.During a Grand Prix competition in November, Valieva told the reporters about the concept of her short program.Valieva is the current Russian and European champion in figure skating, holding world records in both the short and free programs. She also holds the title of gold medalist in junior world championship and two Grand Prix tournaments.
‘Heart-Stopping Beauty’: Alec Baldwin Reacts to Skater Kamila Valieva’s Performance

01:45 GMT 08.02.2022
© Grigory SysoevRussian skater Kamila Valieva performs her short program at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing
Russian skater Kamila Valieva performs her short program at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
© Grigory Sysoev
Alexandra Kashirina
Kamila Valieva has skated her short program to the piece In Memoriam, written by pianist Kirill Richter. The choreography, created by one of her coaches, Daniil Gleikhengauz, symbolizes chasing a butterfly that flies away in the end. Kamila said earlier that she dedicated her program to the memory of her grandmother, who passed away two years ago.
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin appreciated the performance of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in the short program of the team tournament at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. The artist said that he loves to follow figure skating competitions, as they show how athletes create beauty.

“A song. A poem. A painting. To have dedicated one’s life (in Valieva’s case, a short one thus far) to this artistry. Thank you, Kamila Valieva, for your gift of heart-stopping beauty to the world,” Baldwin wrote in Instagram, adding a video of her performance in the short program of the Olympic team tournament.

On Monday, Russian skaters won the team tournament at the Olympics. The silver medal went to the United States team, and the bronze was won by the Japanese athletes.
As part of the Russian national team, 15-year-old Valieva received 90.18 points, breaking the Olympic record. In the free program, the Russian skater performed a quadruple salchow, as well as a quadruple toe-loop with a combination with triple toe-loop, gaining 178.92 points. She became the first figure skater in history to land a quad jump at the Olympics.
During a Grand Prix competition in November, Valieva told the reporters about the concept of her short program.
“This is a story about a butterfly, where I catch it, follow it throughout the program, and eventually let it go. Kirill Richter said that this music is the memory of the dead, and I dedicate this program to my grandmother, who passed away in 2019,” she said.
Valieva is the current Russian and European champion in figure skating, holding world records in both the short and free programs. She also holds the title of gold medalist in junior world championship and two Grand Prix tournaments.
