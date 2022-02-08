https://sputniknews.com/20220208/heart-stopping-beauty-alec-baldwin-reacts-to-skater-kamila-valievas-performance-1092836662.html

‘Heart-Stopping Beauty’: Alec Baldwin Reacts to Skater Kamila Valieva’s Performance

2022-02-08T01:45+0000

2022-02-08T01:45+0000

2022-02-08T01:46+0000

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin appreciated the performance of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in the short program of the team tournament at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. The artist said that he loves to follow figure skating competitions, as they show how athletes create beauty.On Monday, Russian skaters won the team tournament at the Olympics. The silver medal went to the United States team, and the bronze was won by the Japanese athletes.As part of the Russian national team, 15-year-old Valieva received 90.18 points, breaking the Olympic record. In the free program, the Russian skater performed a quadruple salchow, as well as a quadruple toe-loop with a combination with triple toe-loop, gaining 178.92 points. She became the first figure skater in history to land a quad jump at the Olympics.During a Grand Prix competition in November, Valieva told the reporters about the concept of her short program.Valieva is the current Russian and European champion in figure skating, holding world records in both the short and free programs. She also holds the title of gold medalist in junior world championship and two Grand Prix tournaments.

