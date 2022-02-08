https://sputniknews.com/20220208/graphic-video-iranian-man-decapitates-his-wife-walks-through-city-brandishing-her-head-1092850039.html

Graphic Video: Iranian Man Decapitates His Wife, Walks Through City Brandishing Her Head

Graphic Video: Iranian Man Decapitates His Wife, Walks Through City Brandishing Her Head

The incident occurred in the capital of Khuzestan Province, as a man is believed to have murdered his spouse and waved her head right in Butcher Square. 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-08T13:17+0000

2022-02-08T13:17+0000

2022-02-08T13:17+0000

iran

middle east

murder

beheading

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/08/1092852854_0:170:669:546_1920x0_80_0_0_a4206e51a22b1becc7e75cbbbaf3bb2c.jpg

An Iranian man beheaded his wife and went for a walk holding her head in the crowded centre of Ahvaz, local media outlets have reported.Reports suggest that the gruesome "honour killing" happened after the 17-year-old woman fled to Turkey. However, the father of the woman (who is also reportedly the uncle of the husband, meaning it was a marriage between first cousins) and other family members brought her back to the country, according to Iran International.A video, purportedly showing the perpetrator after the murder has since emerged online, depicting a smiling man with a severed head and a knife in his hands walking around a busy street in broad daylight.WARNING! Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.The news agency ILNA reported that the man and his brother were arrested by authorities several hours after the incident. According to police, the husband said he murdered his wife because of "family problems".

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

iran, middle east, murder, beheading