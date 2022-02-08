Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220208/graphic-video-iranian-man-decapitates-his-wife-walks-through-city-brandishing-her-head-1092850039.html
Graphic Video: Iranian Man Decapitates His Wife, Walks Through City Brandishing Her Head
Graphic Video: Iranian Man Decapitates His Wife, Walks Through City Brandishing Her Head
The incident occurred in the capital of Khuzestan Province, as a man is believed to have murdered his spouse and waved her head right in Butcher Square. 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-08T13:17+0000
2022-02-08T13:17+0000
iran
middle east
murder
beheading
An Iranian man beheaded his wife and went for a walk holding her head in the crowded centre of Ahvaz, local media outlets have reported.Reports suggest that the gruesome "honour killing" happened after the 17-year-old woman fled to Turkey. However, the father of the woman (who is also reportedly the uncle of the husband, meaning it was a marriage between first cousins) and other family members brought her back to the country, according to Iran International.A video, purportedly showing the perpetrator after the murder has since emerged online, depicting a smiling man with a severed head and a knife in his hands walking around a busy street in broad daylight.WARNING! Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.The news agency ILNA reported that the man and his brother were arrested by authorities several hours after the incident. According to police, the husband said he murdered his wife because of "family problems".
Graphic Video: Iranian Man Decapitates His Wife, Walks Through City Brandishing Her Head

13:17 GMT 08.02.2022
Today in Iran: This man is holding his 17-year-old wife's head after beheading her.
© Masih Alinejad/twitter
The incident occurred in the capital of Khuzestan Province, as a man is believed to have murdered his spouse and waved her head right in Butcher Square.
An Iranian man beheaded his wife and went for a walk holding her head in the crowded centre of Ahvaz, local media outlets have reported.
Reports suggest that the gruesome "honour killing" happened after the 17-year-old woman fled to Turkey. However, the father of the woman (who is also reportedly the uncle of the husband, meaning it was a marriage between first cousins) and other family members brought her back to the country, according to Iran International.
A video, purportedly showing the perpetrator after the murder has since emerged online, depicting a smiling man with a severed head and a knife in his hands walking around a busy street in broad daylight.
WARNING! Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.
The news agency ILNA reported that the man and his brother were arrested by authorities several hours after the incident. According to police, the husband said he murdered his wife because of "family problems".
