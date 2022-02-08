https://sputniknews.com/20220208/german-national-tv-channel-confuses-russia-with-ukraine-in-live-coverage-1092862312.html

German National TV Channel Confuses Russia With Ukraine in Live Coverage

2022-02-08

German National TV Channel Confuses Russia With Ukraine in Live Coverage

German National TV Channel Confused Russia With Ukraine in Live Coverage

One of the largest German TV channels Das Erste mixed up the capitals of Ukraine and Russia on Monday, according to Ukrainian media.During the visit of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Kiev, who visited Ukraine on Monday for the second time in just three weeks amid tensions with Russia, Das Erste reporter Ina Ryuk went live against the backdrop of Independence Square in the Ukrainian capital. At that time, however, the script said that she was broadcasting from Moscow.Ahead of Baerbock's trip, which is her second in recent weeks, media reported that she had cancelled her planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that the changes were due to her French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian, who said he would not attend the meeting.Baerbock and Zelensky were expected to discuss the supply of weapons to Ukraine from Germany along with additional military assistance to Ukraine from other countries and international organizations.

