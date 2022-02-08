https://sputniknews.com/20220208/european-leaders-scholz-and-macron-travel-the-globe-to-resolve-the-nato-crisis-diplomatically-1092836396.html

European Leaders Scholz and Macron Travel the Globe to Resolve the NATO Crisis Diplomatically

German President Scholz is coming to Washington, DC to meet with President Biden, while French leader Emmanuel Macron is heading to Moscow to push his vision... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

German President Scholz is coming to Washington, DC to meet with President Biden, while French leader Emmanuel Macron is heading to Moscow to push his vision for a diplomatic solution to the NATO crisis.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the diplomatic process in Europe, Russia, and DC. German President Scholz is coming to Washington, DC to meet with President Biden, while French leader Emmanuel Macron is heading to Moscow to push his vision for a diplomatic solution to the NATO crisis.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Eurasia. The announcement of a number of major energy and technology deals between Russia and China have sent shockwaves through the European and Asian business community. Also, we discuss the importance of hypersonic technology in today's national defense discussion.Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss the media. The US State Department's infamous press briefing has gone viral and mainstream sources are now questioning the Russian invasion narrative. Also, the New York Times opinion articles are overwhelmingly hawkish and in favor of military action.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Thousands in Mali celebrate the expulsion of the French ambassador as Africa shakes off the chains of colonialism. Also, we discuss President Biden's policy towards the Sahara region of Africa.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. We evaluate the Middle East policies of the Biden administration one year in. Also, the PLO is meeting to choose the top Palestinian negotiator.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss Canada's Deputy Prime Minister. Deputy Prime Minister Christina Freeland has frightening familial connections to Hitler's Nazi regime. We discuss the truth behind claims that her grandfather was a supporter of Germany's fascist government during WWII.Dr. Richard Wolff, professor emeritus of economics at the University of Massachusetts, economist and publisher of "Capitalism Hits the Fan: The Global Economic Meltdown and What to Do About It," joins us to discuss the economy. Professor Wolff argues that American politicians spend their time papering over problems that are caused by profit-driven capitalism.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Dr. Jack reviews his reasoning as to why the US wants Russia to invade Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

