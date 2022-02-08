China Opposes NATO Expansion, Says It Does Not Help Global Security

This message echoes the joint Putin-Xi statement published several days ago, as both Beijing and Moscow backed "true multilateralism" and "democratisation of international relations", opposing the expansion of the bloc. The two presidents also noted that they "oppose the formation of closed bloc structures and opposing camps in the Asia-Pacific region" amid US attempts to create regional organisations excluding China.Moscow previously published security agreement proposals, suggesting that NATO should stop its eastward expansion near the Russian border. The bloc, however, refused to review its "open-door" policies.
