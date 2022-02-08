Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220208/china-opposes-nato-expansion-says-it-does-not-help-global-security-1092838153.html
China Opposes NATO Expansion, Says It Does Not Help Global Security
China Opposes NATO Expansion, Says It Does Not Help Global Security
President Xi Jinping previously signed in a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which they urged the alliance to abandon "the ideologised... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-08T04:44+0000
2022-02-08T05:06+0000
asia & pacific
china
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
This message echoes the joint Putin-Xi statement published several days ago, as both Beijing and Moscow backed "true multilateralism" and "democratisation of international relations", opposing the expansion of the bloc. The two presidents also noted that they "oppose the formation of closed bloc structures and opposing camps in the Asia-Pacific region" amid US attempts to create regional organisations excluding China.Moscow previously published security agreement proposals, suggesting that NATO should stop its eastward expansion near the Russian border. The bloc, however, refused to review its "open-door" policies.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, china, nato

China Opposes NATO Expansion, Says It Does Not Help Global Security

04:44 GMT 08.02.2022 (Updated: 05:06 GMT 08.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
President Xi Jinping previously signed in a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which they urged the alliance to abandon "the ideologised approaches of the Cold War" and stop further expansion of the bloc.

"Thirty years after the end of the Cold War, NATO continues to expand its geography and range of operations, engage in bloc politics and confrontation. This is not contributing to global security and stability", according to a statement posted Tuesday on the official website of China's Mission to the EU.

This message echoes the joint Putin-Xi statement published several days ago, as both Beijing and Moscow backed "true multilateralism" and "democratisation of international relations", opposing the expansion of the bloc. The two presidents also noted that they "oppose the formation of closed bloc structures and opposing camps in the Asia-Pacific region" amid US attempts to create regional organisations excluding China.
© AFP 2022 / NOEL CELIS/POOLUS Navy personnel raise their flag
US Navy personnel raise their flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
US Navy personnel raise their flag
© AFP 2022 / NOEL CELIS/POOL
Moscow previously published security agreement proposals, suggesting that NATO should stop its eastward expansion near the Russian border. The bloc, however, refused to review its "open-door" policies.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese