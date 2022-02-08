https://sputniknews.com/20220208/california-indoor-mask-mandate-to-expire-on-february-15-amid-lower-covid-cases---governor-1092837206.html

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The indoor mask mandate in the US state of California will expire on February 15 amid decreased COVID-19 case rates, Governor Gavin... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

california

mask mandate

covid-19

"CA’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state. Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15," Newsom said on Monday via Twitter.Newsom in the tweet also encouraged Californians to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.California in December became the first state to record over 5 million cases of COVID-19 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

