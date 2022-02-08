Registration was successful!
California Indoor Mask Mandate to Expire on February 15 Amid Lower COVID Cases - Governor
California Indoor Mask Mandate to Expire on February 15 Amid Lower COVID Cases - Governor
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The indoor mask mandate in the US state of California will expire on February 15 amid decreased COVID-19 case rates, Governor Gavin... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
"CA’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state. Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15," Newsom said on Monday via Twitter.Newsom in the tweet also encouraged Californians to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.California in December became the first state to record over 5 million cases of COVID-19 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
california, mask mandate, covid-19

California Indoor Mask Mandate to Expire on February 15 Amid Lower COVID Cases - Governor

02:07 GMT 08.02.2022
California Governor Gavin Newsom attends a news conference to launch a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination supersite in San Diego, California, U.S. February 8, 2021
California Governor Gavin Newsom attends a news conference to launch a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination supersite in San Diego, California, U.S. February 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
© REUTERS / SANDY HUFFAKER/POOL
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The indoor mask mandate in the US state of California will expire on February 15 amid decreased COVID-19 case rates, Governor Gavin Newsom said.
"CA’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state. Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15," Newsom said on Monday via Twitter.
Newsom in the tweet also encouraged Californians to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
California in December became the first state to record over 5 million cases of COVID-19 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
