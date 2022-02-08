https://sputniknews.com/20220208/breathe-kanye-breathepete-davidson-publicly-calls-kim-kardashian-his-girlfriend--1092859787.html

Breathe, Kanye, Breathe…Pete Davidson Publicly Calls Kim Kardashian His Girlfriend

Rumours about the two dating have been going since last October when the reality TV star hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, where she appeared in a comedy sketch with Davidson with the two kissing.

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has confirmed that he is in a relationship with Kim Kardashian for the first time. Speaking with People live from his room, the 28-year-old was asked whether he is comfortable with living in the spotlight. The SNL star responded that he rarely goes out and spends his free time hanging out with friends or chilling "with his girlfriend inside". The interviewer also spotted a candle with a picture of Kim Kardashian on a table in Davidson’s room.Davidson and Kardashian first made headlines last October, when the two appeared in a Saturday Night Live sketch where they played Aladdin and Jasmine and kissed each other. Since then, the couple has been frequently spotted together. The pair were photographed celebrating Davidson’s birthday last November, while in January they were photographed on a vacation in the Bahamas.It seems fans of Kardashian and Davidson will be delighted to hear the actor confirming what the media has been speculating for months. However, the development may raise tensions between Kardashian and her estranged husband, musician Kanye West. The two have been married since 2014, but last February the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians filed for a divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.Despite calling it quits, the two seemed amicable with each other -- Kim attended the listening party of West’s 10th album Donda last July. However, relations between the two are said to have deteriorated after Kim started dating Pete Davidson. Another issue that allegedly soured relations is Kardashian not letting Kanye see their children. The two have four kids -- daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.West recently accused Kardashian of kidnapping his daughter North in a series of posts on social media. He also attacked his estranged spouse over putting North on TikTok and allowing her to wear lipstick. West has since deleted all social media posts in which he criticised Kim. The rapper, who recently started dating actress Julia Fox, was spotted in the company of model Chaney Jones over the weekend. Jones, who has over 100,000 followers on Instagram, was wearing a suit that was identical to the outfit Kardashian wore to the People’s Choice Awards in 2021. West was also accompanied by rappers Travis Scott and French Montana.

