Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220208/biden-admin-to-hand-out-crack-pipes-to-black-people-in-name-of-racial-equity-1092859395.html
Biden Admin to Hand Out Crack Pipes to Black People in Name of ‘Racial Equity’
Biden Admin to Hand Out Crack Pipes to Black People in Name of ‘Racial Equity’
Crack cocaine use has decimated black communities in the US for decades, drawing millions into addiction and consigning many of them to lengthy jail terms... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-08T21:01+0000
2022-02-08T21:05+0000
us
joe biden
hunter biden
crack cocaine
hiv/aids
hepatitis b
mid-terms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/08/1092860977_0:208:2480:1603_1920x0_80_0_0_5106ef674a2ff87748eb971a23f2519f.jpg
The government of US President Joe Biden will spend $30 million distributing free crack pipes to black and other minority communities — in the name of "advancing racial equity".The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will hand out grants to local organisations to distribute "safe smoking kits" as part of its "Harm Reduction Plan", a spokesman for the agency told the Washington Free Beacon.Priority for grant allocation will go to groups that work with "underserved communities", including black and Hispanic people, native Americans and "LGBTQ+ persons".The HHS' hope is to encourage addicts to smoke crack cocaine and crystal meth instead of injecting and reduce the transmission of diseases by sharing pipes. Syringes and hypodermic needles have been given out to heroin addicts and other intravenous drug abusers for decades, in a bid to prevent the spread of HIV, hepatitis B and other blood-borne diseases through users sharing their paraphernalia.But Republicans and social media users laid into the plan, many stressing that crack has been a scourge of black American neighbourhoods since the 1980s.Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw highlighted the wrong-headedness of trying to "help" black communities by handing out drug paraphernalia in a tweet on Tuesday.California Republican congressional candidate Errol Webber, a Jamaican-born black American, pointed out the unfortunate timing of the announcement during Black History Month, adding: "This is what he thinks of our community."Another black republican candidate, Dr. Willie Montague, called for Biden's impeachment over the "absurd" plan, drawing on his experience working for the substance abuse organisation The House of Timothy. "Our community is already hurting, Joe. We don't need no damn crack pipes", said Lavern Spicer, another Florida Republican hopeful in the November mid-term elections.Others joked that the decision was influenced by Biden's son Hunter, who owned up to his long-term crack habit last year after the contents of his abandoned laptop were published.
https://sputniknews.com/20210528/hunter-biden-bragged-about-smoking-crack-cocaine-with-late-mayor-of-washington-dc-report-says-1083022296.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/08/1092860977_117:0:2480:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_79121f644e8c6edc217dc817498aaf67.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, hunter biden, crack cocaine, hiv/aids, hepatitis b, mid-terms

Biden Admin to Hand Out Crack Pipes to Black People in Name of ‘Racial Equity’

21:01 GMT 08.02.2022 (Updated: 21:05 GMT 08.02.2022)
© Agência BrasilCrack smoking in Brasília — If you don't have a pipe, do it with a can.
Crack smoking in Brasília — If you don't have a pipe, do it with a can. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
© Agência Brasil
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Crack cocaine use has decimated black communities in the US for decades, drawing millions into addiction and consigning many of them to lengthy jail terms imposed exclusively on users of the drug.
The government of US President Joe Biden will spend $30 million distributing free crack pipes to black and other minority communities — in the name of "advancing racial equity".
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will hand out grants to local organisations to distribute "safe smoking kits" as part of its "Harm Reduction Plan", a spokesman for the agency told the Washington Free Beacon.
Priority for grant allocation will go to groups that work with "underserved communities", including black and Hispanic people, native Americans and "LGBTQ+ persons".
The HHS' hope is to encourage addicts to smoke crack cocaine and crystal meth instead of injecting and reduce the transmission of diseases by sharing pipes. Syringes and hypodermic needles have been given out to heroin addicts and other intravenous drug abusers for decades, in a bid to prevent the spread of HIV, hepatitis B and other blood-borne diseases through users sharing their paraphernalia.
But Republicans and social media users laid into the plan, many stressing that crack has been a scourge of black American neighbourhoods since the 1980s.

"Every single day reality calls, and the Biden administration just hangs up", Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, a Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News.

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw highlighted the wrong-headedness of trying to "help" black communities by handing out drug paraphernalia in a tweet on Tuesday.

"HHS just announced they are funding crack pipes for addicts to promote 'racial equity'", he wrote. "In the woke dystopia, facilitating self-destruction is the same as racial justice."

California Republican congressional candidate Errol Webber, a Jamaican-born black American, pointed out the unfortunate timing of the announcement during Black History Month, adding: "This is what he thinks of our community."
Then Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2021
Hunter Biden Bragged About Smoking Crack Cocaine With Late Mayor of Washington DC, Report Says
28 May 2021, 17:33 GMT
Another black republican candidate, Dr. Willie Montague, called for Biden's impeachment over the "absurd" plan, drawing on his experience working for the substance abuse organisation The House of Timothy.
"Our community is already hurting, Joe. We don't need no damn crack pipes", said Lavern Spicer, another Florida Republican hopeful in the November mid-term elections.
Others joked that the decision was influenced by Biden's son Hunter, who owned up to his long-term crack habit last year after the contents of his abandoned laptop were published.

"At least when the Trump kids influenced their father, the result was just some paid maternity leave", tweeted broadcaster Michael Knowles.

World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese