Biden Admin to Hand Out Crack Pipes to Black People in Name of ‘Racial Equity’

Crack cocaine use has decimated black communities in the US for decades, drawing millions into addiction and consigning many of them to lengthy jail terms... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

The government of US President Joe Biden will spend $30 million distributing free crack pipes to black and other minority communities — in the name of "advancing racial equity".The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will hand out grants to local organisations to distribute "safe smoking kits" as part of its "Harm Reduction Plan", a spokesman for the agency told the Washington Free Beacon.Priority for grant allocation will go to groups that work with "underserved communities", including black and Hispanic people, native Americans and "LGBTQ+ persons".The HHS' hope is to encourage addicts to smoke crack cocaine and crystal meth instead of injecting and reduce the transmission of diseases by sharing pipes. Syringes and hypodermic needles have been given out to heroin addicts and other intravenous drug abusers for decades, in a bid to prevent the spread of HIV, hepatitis B and other blood-borne diseases through users sharing their paraphernalia.But Republicans and social media users laid into the plan, many stressing that crack has been a scourge of black American neighbourhoods since the 1980s.Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw highlighted the wrong-headedness of trying to "help" black communities by handing out drug paraphernalia in a tweet on Tuesday.California Republican congressional candidate Errol Webber, a Jamaican-born black American, pointed out the unfortunate timing of the announcement during Black History Month, adding: "This is what he thinks of our community."Another black republican candidate, Dr. Willie Montague, called for Biden's impeachment over the "absurd" plan, drawing on his experience working for the substance abuse organisation The House of Timothy. "Our community is already hurting, Joe. We don't need no damn crack pipes", said Lavern Spicer, another Florida Republican hopeful in the November mid-term elections.Others joked that the decision was influenced by Biden's son Hunter, who owned up to his long-term crack habit last year after the contents of his abandoned laptop were published.

