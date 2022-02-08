Adele's '30' Wins Album of The Year at BRIT Awards

The recently released album “30” from British music superstar has been named album of the year at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday.Apart from that, Adele also won artist of the year and song of the year for "Easy On Me".DETAILS TO FOLLOW
On 19 November, top-charting singer Adele released her first album in six years, called “30.” The fourth in her carrer, it became the best-selling album in the US, just three days after its official release.
