Adele's '30' Wins Album of The Year at BRIT Awards

2022-02-08T22:23+0000

The recently released album “30” from British music superstar has been named album of the year at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday.Apart from that, Adele also won artist of the year and song of the year for "Easy On Me".DETAILS TO FOLLOW

