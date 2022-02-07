https://sputniknews.com/20220207/worlds-oldest-bottle-of-single-malt-whiskey-sold-in-south-korea-1092962914.html

World's Oldest Bottle of Single Malt Whiskey Sold in South Korea

World's Oldest Bottle of Single Malt Whiskey Sold in South Korea

Lotte Department Store's Jamsil branch in Seoul sold the bottle for 250 million won ($208,524). 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

An 80-year-old Gordon & MacPhail Generations single malt whiskey from the Glenlivet Distillery was bought at auction on 6 February. Only 250 bottles were made in Scotland and two of them were imported to South Korea last year by the Lotte Department Store. The bottle will be on display until the end of this month before it is officially given to its new owner in March. The pandemic boosted demand for luxury alcohol in South Korea amid restrictions against drinking in public. As a result, people increasingly consumed alcohol at home, with wine and whiskey gift sales increasing by 17.3 percent ahead of the Lunar New Year, compared to the previous year. However, logistical problems caused by the pandemic increased shipping prices, which led to a limited supply of luxury bottles.

