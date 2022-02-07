Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/west-should-focus-on-real-threat-of-us-nuclear-weapons-in-europe--russian-foreign-ministry-1092808654.html
West Should Focus on Real Threat of US Nuclear Weapons in Europe -Russian Foreign Ministry
West Should Focus on Real Threat of US Nuclear Weapons in Europe -Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The West should think about the real threat of the deployment of US nuclear weapons in Europe instead of talking about a hypothetical... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T01:45+0000
2022-02-07T01:45+0000
us
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106605/03/1066050372_0:81:2000:1206_1920x0_80_0_0_619cb4413e10af81a19c03fc1f6c35ba.jpg
A senior US State Department official said last month that proposed changes to the Belarusian constitution indicate Minsk's plans to allow both Russian conventional and nuclear forces to be stationed on its territory.He emphasized that the participation of European non-nuclear states in NATO’s "joint nuclear missions" directly contradicts their basic obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons."We categorically disagree with such duplicity of Western countries," Yermakov told Sputnik.
us
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106605/03/1066050372_142:0:1859:1288_1920x0_80_0_0_2957b2752adb2ecee4c0abf178642de5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, ukraine

West Should Focus on Real Threat of US Nuclear Weapons in Europe -Russian Foreign Ministry

01:45 GMT 07.02.2022
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoThe US and EU flags, left and right, fly side by side at the European Council building in Brussels
The US and EU flags, left and right, fly side by side at the European Council building in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The West should think about the real threat of the deployment of US nuclear weapons in Europe instead of talking about a hypothetical deployment of Russian weapons in Belarus, Vladimir Yermakov, Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.
A senior US State Department official said last month that proposed changes to the Belarusian constitution indicate Minsk's plans to allow both Russian conventional and nuclear forces to be stationed on its territory.
"I would like to counter ask the question of whether our European colleagues see a threat to their security not in the hypothetical Belarusian, but in the actual deployment on the territory of a number of NATO countries of American nuclear weapons capable of hitting targets on the territory of Russia," Yermakov said.
He emphasized that the participation of European non-nuclear states in NATO’s "joint nuclear missions" directly contradicts their basic obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
"We categorically disagree with such duplicity of Western countries," Yermakov told Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese