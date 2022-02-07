https://sputniknews.com/20220207/west-should-focus-on-real-threat-of-us-nuclear-weapons-in-europe--russian-foreign-ministry-1092808654.html

West Should Focus on Real Threat of US Nuclear Weapons in Europe -Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The West should think about the real threat of the deployment of US nuclear weapons in Europe instead of talking about a hypothetical... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

A senior US State Department official said last month that proposed changes to the Belarusian constitution indicate Minsk's plans to allow both Russian conventional and nuclear forces to be stationed on its territory.He emphasized that the participation of European non-nuclear states in NATO’s "joint nuclear missions" directly contradicts their basic obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons."We categorically disagree with such duplicity of Western countries," Yermakov told Sputnik.

