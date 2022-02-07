Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/watch-rocket-launch-of-ash-and-smoke-as-ebeko-volcano-erupts-in-kuril-islands-russia-1092819055.html
Watch 'Rocket Launch' of Ash and Smoke as Ebeko Volcano Erupts in Kuril Islands, Russia
Watch 'Rocket Launch' of Ash and Smoke as Ebeko Volcano Erupts in Kuril Islands, Russia
Ebeko is one of the most active volcanoes of the Kuril Islands, which is believed to have erupted at least 11 times over the past 230 years. 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T11:54+0000
2022-02-07T11:56+0000
volcano
russia
kuril islands
volcano eruption
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092819149_44:0:1745:957_1920x0_80_0_0_db6dd10cf0f6bc34e43f3c31bdffea04.png
Ebeko, a so-called somma volcano (a type of volcano within a volcano), located on the Kuril Islands in Russia, has woken up after a long period of mild activity, shooting a pillar of ashes into the sky.A video of Ebeko emerged online, showing what were described as its "rocket launches" because the billows of smoke and the roaring sounds made it resemble a spaceport just a few seconds before take-off.Although the locals have become used to such displays, many tourists come to the islands to witness such beauty with their own eyes, forgetting how dangerous these eruptions can be.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092819149_256:0:1532:957_1920x0_80_0_0_7db030cb8c5e001b30e86b93d02c6215.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
volcano, russia, kuril islands, volcano eruption

Watch 'Rocket Launch' of Ash and Smoke as Ebeko Volcano Erupts in Kuril Islands, Russia

11:54 GMT 07.02.2022 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 07.02.2022)
© Photo : siberian_timesA screenshot of a video, taken by photographer Elena Kotenko, depicting an eruption of the Ebeko volcano, Kuril Islands, Russia. 6 February 2022
A screenshot of a video, taken by photographer Elena Kotenko, depicting an eruption of the Ebeko volcano, Kuril Islands, Russia. 6 February 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© Photo : siberian_times
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Ebeko is one of the most active volcanoes of the Kuril Islands, which is believed to have erupted at least 11 times over the past 230 years.
Ebeko, a so-called somma volcano (a type of volcano within a volcano), located on the Kuril Islands in Russia, has woken up after a long period of mild activity, shooting a pillar of ashes into the sky.
A video of Ebeko emerged online, showing what were described as its "rocket launches" because the billows of smoke and the roaring sounds made it resemble a spaceport just a few seconds before take-off.
Although the locals have become used to such displays, many tourists come to the islands to witness such beauty with their own eyes, forgetting how dangerous these eruptions can be.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese