International
LIVE: Putin and Macron Hold Press Conference After Negotiations in Moscow
Venus Fly Trap Can Live Without Consuming Insects But Chooses Violence, Here's Why
Venus Fly Trap Can Live Without Consuming Insects But Chooses Violence, Here's Why
Venus Fly Trap Can Live Without Consuming Insects But Chooses Violence, Here's Why
Venus flytrap may appear to be not a predator, but a gourmet eater that actually does not need meat to stay alive.Venus flytraps, like all other plants, get the needed nutrients through photosynthesis.They can normally function as long as they have sunlight, water, airflow for photosynthesis and soil.Nevertheless, the plant still adheres to the bloody path. It attracts insects by sweet-smelling nectar and locks its victims behind its teeth in the flower so it can be digested over a week. The curious thing is that Venus flytraps can’t digest moveless prey as it needs tickling to secrete digestive juices, similar to humans.Notably, biologists who examined Venus flytraps’ feeding habits noticed that the plant prefers not to eat its pollinators that include certain kinds of bees and beetles.Scientists have long discovered that Venus flytraps regales bugs so as to supplement their nutrition, specifically nitrogen. Venus flytraps can be found in their natural habitat only in some coastal areas in North and South Carolina, where the soil is nitrogen deficient.Meanwhile, nitrogen is an essential component of the amino acids needed to make proteins, as well as nucleic acids and chlorophyll, which converts the sun's energy into sugar. These processes are vital for plant metabolism, growth and health.Over millions of years, the plant evolved in nitrogen-poor soil and adapted its digestive system, and scientists say that all plants on Earth have all needed components to become carnivorous one day if needed.
21:43 GMT 07.02.2022
Venus Flytrap
© Public Domain
Alexandra Kashirina
Venus flytrap, an extravagant and chilling green carnivore with toothy grin, has been surrounded by numerous myths, including one that says insects are necessary nutrition for its well being.
Venus flytrap may appear to be not a predator, but a gourmet eater that actually does not need meat to stay alive.
Venus flytraps, like all other plants, get the needed nutrients through photosynthesis.They can normally function as long as they have sunlight, water, airflow for photosynthesis and soil.
Nevertheless, the plant still adheres to the bloody path. It attracts insects by sweet-smelling nectar and locks its victims behind its teeth in the flower so it can be digested over a week. The curious thing is that Venus flytraps can’t digest moveless prey as it needs tickling to secrete digestive juices, similar to humans.
Notably, biologists who examined Venus flytraps’ feeding habits noticed that the plant prefers not to eat its pollinators that include certain kinds of bees and beetles.
Scientists have long discovered that Venus flytraps regales bugs so as to supplement their nutrition, specifically nitrogen. Venus flytraps can be found in their natural habitat only in some coastal areas in North and South Carolina, where the soil is nitrogen deficient.
Meanwhile, nitrogen is an essential component of the amino acids needed to make proteins, as well as nucleic acids and chlorophyll, which converts the sun's energy into sugar. These processes are vital for plant metabolism, growth and health.
Over millions of years, the plant evolved in nitrogen-poor soil and adapted its digestive system, and scientists say that all plants on Earth have all needed components to become carnivorous one day if needed.
