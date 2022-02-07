Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/us-blinken-and-eus-borrell-to-discuss-energy-supply-issues-amid-ukraine-crisis-1092813453.html
US' Blinken and EU's Borrell to Discuss Energy Supply Issues Amid Ukraine Crisis
US' Blinken and EU's Borrell to Discuss Energy Supply Issues Amid Ukraine Crisis
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Union High Representative Josep Borrell will meet in Washington this week to discuss... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T06:25+0000
2022-02-07T06:25+0000
antony blinken
josep borrell
us
eu
russia
ukraine
gas supplies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092483248_0:276:2997:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_213d931aa349cc50834fc6402b45fb2b.jpg
Blinken and Borrell will hold a bilateral meeting on Monday followed by an expanded meet including EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Borrell's office said in a release last week.US President Joe Biden and EU President Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement in late January that the EU-US Energy Council meeting on Monday will be a chance to move forward to work to encourage major energy producers to surge supplies.On Tuesday, Borrell is also scheduled to meet with members of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, which is currently putting together an anti-Russia sanctions bill should there be military escalation with Ukraine.The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.The United States and its European partners have mulled sanctions targeting Russia's energy supplies over the situation in Ukraine. The Biden administration has recently been encouraging major energy producers to increase production. However, US media reported that sanctions on Russian energy are off the table for now.
us
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092483248_77:0:2808:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5052e2bfafa44d0bbc05c3cac95c2a47.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
antony blinken, josep borrell, us, eu, russia, ukraine, gas supplies

US' Blinken and EU's Borrell to Discuss Energy Supply Issues Amid Ukraine Crisis

06:25 GMT 07.02.2022
© REUTERS / LEE SMITHFILE PHOTO: Flames come out of a domestic gas ring of an oven in Durham, Britain, September 23, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Flames come out of a domestic gas ring of an oven in Durham, Britain, September 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© REUTERS / LEE SMITH
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Union High Representative Josep Borrell will meet in Washington this week to discuss energy supply issues as tensions boil over the Ukraine crisis while kicking off a new energy council.

"The EU-US Energy Council will be crucial to take forward cooperation on energy security and on the joint commitment to accelerate a just and clean energy transition to climate neutrality for citizens of the EU, the United States, and around the globe," the EU said in a press release last week. "The event comes at a pivotal moment for addressing energy supply to address the availability of natural gas and volatile prices."

Blinken and Borrell will hold a bilateral meeting on Monday followed by an expanded meet including EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Borrell's office said in a release last week.
US President Joe Biden and EU President Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement in late January that the EU-US Energy Council meeting on Monday will be a chance to move forward to work to encourage major energy producers to surge supplies.
On Tuesday, Borrell is also scheduled to meet with members of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, which is currently putting together an anti-Russia sanctions bill should there be military escalation with Ukraine.
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. Secretary of State Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine in Washington
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine in Washington
© REUTERS / POOL
The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
The United States and its European partners have mulled sanctions targeting Russia's energy supplies over the situation in Ukraine. The Biden administration has recently been encouraging major energy producers to increase production. However, US media reported that sanctions on Russian energy are off the table for now.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese