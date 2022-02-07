Registration was successful!
Ukraine; Paisley Parc; Yemen; Beijin Winter Olympics; This Week's News Headlines
Ukraine; Paisley Parc; Yemen; Beijin Winter Olympics; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Yemen, the Beijing Olympics, and the latest headlines from... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
UKRAINE; PAISLEY PARC; YEMEN; BEIJING WINTER OLYMPICS; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Yemen, the Beijing Olympics, and the latest headlines from the US.
Joining us on the show today is Andrew Korybko - Moscow-based American political analyst specializing in the relationship between the US strategy in Afro-Eurasia and Russia's geopolitical balancing act, he will give us the latest on the Western made-mess in the Ukraine. Manager of the famous Welsh band Paisley Parc is Gary Griffiths. Talking to us about the rapidly deteriorating situation in Yemen is Peter Oborne, Middle East Eye columnist and Author of the Assault on Truth. Tom McGregor a Beijing based political commentator and editor with the latest. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent will update us with the headlines of the week from the US. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
10:24 GMT 07.02.2022
UKRAINE; PAISLEY PARC; YEMEN; BEIJING WINTER OLYMPICS; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US
George Galloway
George Galloway
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Yemen, the Beijing Olympics, and the latest headlines from the US.
Joining us on the show today is Andrew Korybko - Moscow-based American political analyst specializing in the relationship between the US strategy in Afro-Eurasia and Russia's geopolitical balancing act, he will give us the latest on the Western made-mess in the Ukraine. Manager of the famous Welsh band Paisley Parc is Gary Griffiths. Talking to us about the rapidly deteriorating situation in Yemen is Peter Oborne, Middle East Eye columnist and Author of the Assault on Truth. Tom McGregor a Beijing based political commentator and editor with the latest. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent will update us with the headlines of the week from the US. Get your calls and tweets in now!
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
