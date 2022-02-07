https://sputniknews.com/20220207/uk-wants-to-give-russia-assurances-nato-is-defensive-alliance-insist-on-countries-right-to-join-1092823560.html

UK Wants to Give Russia Assurances NATO is Defensive Alliance, Insist on Countries' Right to Join

UK Wants to Give Russia Assurances NATO is Defensive Alliance, Insist on Countries' Right to Join

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier stated that it was working with its British counterparts to organise a visit by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to Russia... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-07T12:31+0000

2022-02-07T12:31+0000

2022-02-07T12:42+0000

uk

russia

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to offer Russia additional assurances that NATO will remain a defensive alliance in an apparent attempt to soothe Moscow's concerns about the bloc's ever-growing military presence in close proximity to the nation's borders. Johnson's spokesman clarified, however, that the prime minister will insist on maintaining NATO's principle of accepting all willing countries.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

uk, russia, nato