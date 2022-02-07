Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/uk-wants-to-give-russia-assurances-nato-is-defensive-alliance-insist-on-countries-right-to-join-1092823560.html
UK Wants to Give Russia Assurances NATO is Defensive Alliance, Insist on Countries' Right to Join
The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier stated that it was working with its British counterparts to organise a visit by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to Russia... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to offer Russia additional assurances that NATO will remain a defensive alliance in an apparent attempt to soothe Moscow's concerns about the bloc's ever-growing military presence in close proximity to the nation's borders. Johnson's spokesman clarified, however, that the prime minister will insist on maintaining NATO's principle of accepting all willing countries.
uk, russia, nato

12:31 GMT 07.02.2022
The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier stated that it was working with its British counterparts to organise a visit by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to Russia in order to try and ease the tensions around Ukraine. London previously repeated unfounded allegations by the US that the Kremlin is planning an invasion of Ukraine.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to offer Russia additional assurances that NATO will remain a defensive alliance in an apparent attempt to soothe Moscow's concerns about the bloc's ever-growing military presence in close proximity to the nation's borders. Johnson's spokesman clarified, however, that the prime minister will insist on maintaining NATO's principle of accepting all willing countries.
"Russia has expressed concerns about potential NATO aggression, but we have been clear that those concerns are fundamentally unfounded as NATO is a defensive alliance at its heart. [...] It is not about making concessions as the PM and other western leaders have said all European democracies have a right to join NATO", Johnson's spokesman said.
