Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/uk-reaffirms-sovereignty-over-falkland-islands-after-china-argentina-joint-statement-1092825953.html
UK Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Falkland Islands After China-Argentina Joint Statement
UK Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Falkland Islands After China-Argentina Joint Statement
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss has said that the United Kingdom "completely" rejects any questions over its sovereignty of the Falkland... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T13:28+0000
2022-02-07T13:28+0000
uk
liz truss
argentina
falkland islands
falklands war
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102024/35/1020243507_0:136:1024:712_1920x0_80_0_0_56bfcb7830f3906189045c4bef47a5fe.jpg
Xi and Fernandez met on Sunday in Beijing as the Argentine president was in the Chinese capital for the Winter Olympic Games.In a joint statement issued after the meeting and published by the Chinese embassy in London, China reaffirmed its support for Argentina’s demand to fully exercise its sovereignty over "the Malvinas Islands issue" – the name Argentinians use to refer to the disputed territory.In April 1982, the former Argentinian military government sent troops to reclaim the disputed islands located about 300 miles east of the Argentinian coast but were defeated after a two-month-long war.
argentina
falkland islands
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102024/35/1020243507_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_5aed0697d24130c239ba4edf86eca36e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, liz truss, argentina, falkland islands, falklands war, china

UK Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Falkland Islands After China-Argentina Joint Statement

13:28 GMT 07.02.2022
© Flickr / David Stanley Falkland Islands
Falkland Islands - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© Flickr / David Stanley
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss has said that the United Kingdom "completely" rejects any questions over its sovereignty of the Falkland Islands following a joint statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez in which Beijing voiced support for Argentina’s claim over the territory.

“We completely reject any questions over the sovereignty of the Falklands. The Falklands are part of the British family and we will defend their right to self-determination. China must respect the Falklands' sovereignty”, Truss tweeted on Sunday evening.

Xi and Fernandez met on Sunday in Beijing as the Argentine president was in the Chinese capital for the Winter Olympic Games.
In a joint statement issued after the meeting and published by the Chinese embassy in London, China reaffirmed its support for Argentina’s demand to fully exercise its sovereignty over "the Malvinas Islands issue" – the name Argentinians use to refer to the disputed territory.
In April 1982, the former Argentinian military government sent troops to reclaim the disputed islands located about 300 miles east of the Argentinian coast but were defeated after a two-month-long war.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese