UK Police Will 'Take No Further Action' Against Labour's Starmer After Probe Into Drinking Photo

A photo of Labour leader Keir Starmer drinking beer in a consituency office in 2021 recently reemerged online amid the "partygate" scandal over alleged COVID... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer will not face police action over a photo showing him drinking a beer indoors with colleagues in the city of Durham in northeastern England during last year's COVID-19 lockdown."We will, therefore, take no further action", the spokesperson added.The statement comes a few weeks after Starmer argued in an interview with the BBC drawing parallels between his conduct and that of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is under fire over the "partygate" scandal, is irrelevant. Starmer has repeatedly called for the PM's ouster due to the row.Footage of Starmer, showing him with a bottle of beer in one hand and talking to a woman believed to be Labour MP Mary Foy in her constituency office in Durham, reportedly dates back to 30 April 2021. At least five other people appear to be inside the room in the picture, taken several days before the Hartlepool by-election and first published by the Daily Mail in the spring of 2021.The picture was taken as England was in step two of the coronavirus lockdown, with indoor mixing between different households not allowed except for work.Starmer's BBC interview was followed by Tory MPs accusing the Labour leader of hypocrisy, with David Morris, Conservative lawmaker for Morecambe and Lunesdale, telling the Commons that there was "no difference" between Johnson's and Starmer's conduct.Morris was echoed by Alexander Stafford, Tory MP for Rother Valley, who insisted that there should be no "hypocrisy" and that all sides should be probed.

