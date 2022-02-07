https://sputniknews.com/20220207/uk-health-secretary-javid-denies-reports-treasury-delayed-plan-to-tackle-patient-backlog-1092825315.html

He also noted that the backlog would get worse, saying that the "waiting list is going to continue to rise for a while until it starts to fall".Earlier, the Daily Telegraph reported that the Treasury had refused to sign off the NHS backlog plan. The health secretary said, however, that he had planned to publish the recovery scheme in December, but "because of the Omicron, we rightly changed our focus to boosters (vaccines)", adding that the plan will be published "shortly".The publication of details of the NHS England scheme was scheduled for Monday. The Telegraph quoted NHS Confederation head Matthew Taylor, suggesting that the Treasury was "loath to agree to any No 10 plans involving money as the [Chancellor Rishi Sunak] sees these as opportunistic and wasted on a dying administration".According to official figures, around 6 million people in the country were waiting for non-urgent operations and routine hospital procedures in November. At the same time, data collected by the House of Commons library suggests that almost 300,000 people were unable to see a cancer specialist within two weeks of an urgent referral between April and November - which is the highest number of 2-week target breaches in 11 years.

