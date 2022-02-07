https://sputniknews.com/20220207/uk-foreign-secretary-liz-truss-to-visit-russia-on-thursday-amid-tensions-over-ukraine-reports-say-1092815363.html

Visit by Britain's Liz Truss to Russia May Take Place on 10 February Amid Tensions Over Ukraine

The British diplomat previously claimed that American intelligence has "shocking evidence" that Moscow plans to invade Ukraine. 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will pay a visit to Russia on Thursday, 10 February, in a bid to ease tensions around Ukraine, The Times reported on Monday. The Russian Foreign Ministry has since addressed the report, saying that the possibility of the visit is currently being worked out.Last month, the UK government said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had asked Truss to travel to Russia for talks in the coming days. However, in early February, Truss said that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and would postpone her visit.The precarious situation regarding Ukraine has deteriorated in recent weeks with the United States and Britain accusing Russia of invasion plans, citing a Russian "military buildup" near the Ukrainian border.The US, UK, Canada, Poland, and the Baltic States have supplied several batches of weapons to Ukraine, with Washington dispatching additional forces to neighbouring Poland and Romania. There have also been reports suggesting that London sent special troops to train Ukrainian soldiers "sabotage tactics" amid the "invasion" hype.Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, and blasted the "invasion" reports as fake, saying it is Kiev that is planning a provocation.Moscow has also warned that NATO's plans to expand eastward (which include Ukraine and Georgia) represent a threat to Russia's national security.

