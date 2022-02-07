Twitter Amused as Jordan Peterson Posts Photo With DJ Skrillex
CC BY-SA 2.5 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan PetersonJordan Peterson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA
Jordan Peterson, Canadian clinical psychologist, professor of psychology at the University of Toronto and writer who studies systems of belief and meaning, has become known for his criticism of gender identity policies and other cultural issues.
Clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson posted a photo on Twitter with famous American DJ Skrillex on Saturday, bewildering his two million Twitter followers and other users.
In the photo, Peterson can be seen standing next to Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny John Moore, against the backdrop of a giant framed picture. The musician, who won eight Grammy awards in 2017 and is one of the top 10 highest-paid DJs, according to Forbes magazine, is pictured with his arm resting on Peterson’s shoulder while making a V sign with his other hand.
“Guess who,” Peterson posted along with the picture, with the psychologist tweeting the following day, “Good to see you yesterday @Skrillex.”
Guess who pic.twitter.com/783rU9U9YR— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 5, 2022
The photo was met with a mixed reaction from users, with some saying Skrillex is now “cancelled” and others appreciating the unexpected pairing.
Say whaaaaat? Let’s get a Jordan Peterson vocal feature on a @Skrillex track please!— nfsteez (@nfsteez) February 4, 2022
New soyjack just dropped pic.twitter.com/ulNqDm5QBK— JASON (@leappoffo) February 5, 2022
You just got Skrillex canceled— Matt Humphrey 🚮 (@HattMumphrey) February 5, 2022
Time to burn all my Skrillex albums pic.twitter.com/raX0R6dVY2— DanTheNFT (@danthedirt) February 5, 2022