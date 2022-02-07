https://sputniknews.com/20220207/twitter-amused-as-jordan-peterson-posts-photo-with-dj-skrillex-1092808164.html

Jordan Peterson Startles Twitterians, Posting Photo With DJ Skrillex

Clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson posted a photo on Twitter with famous American DJ Skrillex on Saturday, bewildering his two million Twitter followers and other users.In the photo, Peterson can be seen standing next to Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny John Moore, against the backdrop of a giant framed picture. The musician, who won eight Grammy awards in 2017 and is one of the top 10 highest-paid DJs, according to Forbes magazine, is pictured with his arm resting on Peterson’s shoulder while making a V sign with his other hand.“Guess who,” Peterson posted along with the picture, with the psychologist tweeting the following day, “Good to see you yesterday @Skrillex.”The photo was met with a mixed reaction from users, with some saying Skrillex is now “cancelled” and others appreciating the unexpected pairing.

