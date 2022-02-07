Registration was successful!
Twitter Amused as Jordan Peterson Posts Photo With DJ Skrillex
Clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson posted a photo on Twitter with famous American DJ Skrillex on Saturday, bewildering his two million Twitter followers and other users.In the photo, Peterson can be seen standing next to Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny John Moore, against the backdrop of a giant framed picture. The musician, who won eight Grammy awards in 2017 and is one of the top 10 highest-paid DJs, according to Forbes magazine, is pictured with his arm resting on Peterson’s shoulder while making a V sign with his other hand.“Guess who,” Peterson posted along with the picture, with the psychologist tweeting the following day, “Good to see you yesterday @Skrillex.”The photo was met with a mixed reaction from users, with some saying Skrillex is now “cancelled” and others appreciating the unexpected pairing.
Alexandra Kashirina
Jordan Peterson, Canadian clinical psychologist, professor of psychology at the University of Toronto and writer who studies systems of belief and meaning, has become known for his criticism of gender identity policies and other cultural issues.
Clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson posted a photo on Twitter with famous American DJ Skrillex on Saturday, bewildering his two million Twitter followers and other users.
In the photo, Peterson can be seen standing next to Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny John Moore, against the backdrop of a giant framed picture. The musician, who won eight Grammy awards in 2017 and is one of the top 10 highest-paid DJs, according to Forbes magazine, is pictured with his arm resting on Peterson’s shoulder while making a V sign with his other hand.
“Guess who,” Peterson posted along with the picture, with the psychologist tweeting the following day, “Good to see you yesterday @Skrillex.”
The photo was met with a mixed reaction from users, with some saying Skrillex is now “cancelled” and others appreciating the unexpected pairing.
