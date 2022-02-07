https://sputniknews.com/20220207/sussexes-called-grifters-on-talk-show-amid-their-criticism-of-spotify-1092809693.html

Sussexes Called 'Grifters' on Talk Show Amid Their Criticism of Spotify

Sussexes Called 'Grifters' on Talk Show Amid Their Criticism of Spotify

Sussexes Called 'Grifters' on Talk Show Amid Their Spotify Criticism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called "grifters", "pathetic", and "irrelevant" on Fox News on Sunday over their criticism of Spotify.He noted that the pair "have produced just over 30 minutes of content", which "means these two have been paid about a million dollars for each minute of talking they've done".On another talk show, "The Five", retired New York Judge Jeanine Pirro, invited as a guest, claimed the Sussexes are "pathetic" and "irrelevant".In December of last year, episodes of the Joe Rogan podcast were released on Spotify with cardiologist Peter McCullough and virologist Robert Malone. The latter doubted the effectiveness of vaccines and received a ban on Twitter for spreading false information about COVID-19, but the episodes are still available on Spotify.In January, a group of more than 200 professors and public health officials called for action over the controversial podcast. Legedary musician Neil Young later demanded that Spotify remove his music from the platform. The motion was joined by Canadian singer Joni Mitchell and many other artists.On 31 January, Spotify announced that it would begin tagging podcasts discussing the coronavirus and the platform has since removed over 100 episodes.

