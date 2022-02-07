https://sputniknews.com/20220207/stoltenberg-nato-considering-increasing-presence-in-eastern-flank-on-long-term-basis-1092829351.html

Stoltenberg: NATO Considering Increasing Presence in Eastern Flank on Long-term Basis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is considering the possibility of increasing its presence in the eastern flank of the alliance on a long-term basis, NATO Secretary... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

"We are considering a more longer-term adjustment so our posture, our presence in eastern part of the alliance, No final decision has been made on that but there is a process now going on within NATO also of course in close consultations with our military commanders, to adjust our presence in the eastern part of the alliance to further strengthen our deterrence and defense," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

