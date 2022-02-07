Registration was successful!
Stoltenberg: NATO Considering Increasing Presence in Eastern Flank on Long-term Basis
Stoltenberg: NATO Considering Increasing Presence in Eastern Flank on Long-term Basis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is considering the possibility of increasing its presence in the eastern flank of the alliance on a long-term basis, NATO Secretary... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T15:43+0000
2022-02-07T16:36+0000
nato
jens stoltenberg
nato expansion
"We are considering a more longer-term adjustment so our posture, our presence in eastern part of the alliance, No final decision has been made on that but there is a process now going on within NATO also of course in close consultations with our military commanders, to adjust our presence in the eastern part of the alliance to further strengthen our deterrence and defense," Stoltenberg told a press conference.
nato, jens stoltenberg, nato expansion

Stoltenberg: NATO Considering Increasing Presence in Eastern Flank on Long-term Basis

15:43 GMT 07.02.2022 (Updated: 16:36 GMT 07.02.2022)
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda (not pictured) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is considering the possibility of increasing its presence in the eastern flank of the alliance on a long-term basis, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.
"We are considering a more longer-term adjustment so our posture, our presence in eastern part of the alliance, No final decision has been made on that but there is a process now going on within NATO also of course in close consultations with our military commanders, to adjust our presence in the eastern part of the alliance to further strengthen our deterrence and defense," Stoltenberg told a press conference.
