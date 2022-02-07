https://sputniknews.com/20220207/spotify-will-not-silence-joe-rogan-over-racial-slur-controversy-ceo-says-1092816528.html

Spotify Will Not Silence Joe Rogan Over Racial Slur Controversy, CEO Says

Spotify Will Not Silence Joe Rogan Over Racial Slur Controversy, CEO Says

The statement is likely to add pressure to the audio streaming service, which has come under fire in recent weeks to remove Rogan's podcast over misinformation spread by the TV presenter about COVID-19.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has signalled that the company will not part ways with Joe Rogan over the N-word controversy, The Hollywood Reporter writes, citing a letter written to Spotify's employees.While the Spotify CEO said he "strongly condemns" Rogan's remarks he doesn't believe that "silencing" the popular TV presenter is the answer.Backlash Over Remarks on COVID-19 and Use of The N-Word"The Joe Rogan Experience" is one of the platform's most popular podcasts, averaging over 10 million listeners per episode. The comedian and TV presenter has been criticised by doctors, scientists, and medical professionals for spreading misinformation on the novel coronavirus and vaccines – be it making the remarks himself or inviting guests that make the statements.The allegations made by Joe Rogan include:The criticism of Rogan started back in 2020, but it reached a boiling point when Canadian singer and Grammy winner Neil Young issued an ultimatum to Spotify, telling the streaming service to choose between him and Rogan, whom he accused of "spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them". Since then other artists have called on the platform to remove Rogan's podcasts.Rogan has publicly apologised and pledged to "balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives so [they] can maybe find a better point of view". For its part, Spotify introduced policy changes, under which a content advisory is added to any podcast containing a discussion about COVID-19.Last week, Grammy-winning artist India Arie posted a video compilation, which shows Rogan using the N-word 22 times. The development resulted in widespread condemnation and more calls to remove his podcast.Rogan has offered "sincere and humble apologies", but stressed that the clips were take out of context, adding that he often used the slur quoting comedians or while discussing the use of the N-words in movies. Rogan also removed the episodes featuring racial slurs from Spotify.

