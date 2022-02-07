Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/seven-indian-army-personnel-on-china-border-patrol-in-arunachal-feared-buried-under-avalanche-1092818017.html
Seven Indian Army Personnel On China Border Patrol in Arunachal Feared Buried Under Avalanche
Seven Indian Army Personnel On China Border Patrol in Arunachal Feared Buried Under Avalanche
Avalanches and landslides are common across the Line of Actual Control that divides India from China. Temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T11:29+0000
2022-02-07T11:29+0000
avalanche
kashmir
arunachal pradesh
tibet
himalayas
indian army
china
india
bhutan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082661338_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e781ccd196f9fe40c7b3b664ba334dd3.jpg
Seven Indian Army personnel are reported to have been buried by an avalanche near the deltoid junction of China and Bhutan in Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Army said on Monday that the incident took place at an altitude of 14,500ft at the Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.Pande added that over the past few days, the weather in the area has been horrible and there has been heavy snowfall.According to estimates, more than 35,000 troops are deployed at great altitudes across the eastern and northern commands of the Indian Army.More than 100 Indian security personnel have been killed in snow avalanches in the Himalayan region since 2017.The Indian government has taken several steps to minimise army casualties from avalanches in the Himalayan region, including procuring rescue vehicles and setting up a dedicated lab to warn troops in real time.The state-owned Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment has set up 39 observatories in Jammu &amp; Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Another 10 weather stations will be established soon.
https://sputniknews.com/20200114/four-indian-army-personnel-five-civilians-killed-as-avalanches-hit-northern-kashmir-1078030066.html
kashmir
arunachal pradesh
tibet
himalayas
china
bhutan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082661338_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49635fb20fdfe271c923cd440fea61fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
avalanche, kashmir, arunachal pradesh, tibet, himalayas, indian army, china, india, bhutan

Seven Indian Army Personnel On China Border Patrol in Arunachal Feared Buried Under Avalanche

11:29 GMT 07.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFAIndian army soldiers stand on a snow-covered road near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China on February 28, 2021.
Indian army soldiers stand on a snow-covered road near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China on February 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Avalanches and landslides are common across the Line of Actual Control that divides India from China. Temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius during the winter.
Seven Indian Army personnel are reported to have been buried by an avalanche near the deltoid junction of China and Bhutan in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Indian Army said on Monday that the incident took place at an altitude of 14,500ft at the Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

"Search and rescue operations are at present underway. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations," Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, the Indian Army's spokesman in Tezpur, said on Monday.

Pande added that over the past few days, the weather in the area has been horrible and there has been heavy snowfall.
According to estimates, more than 35,000 troops are deployed at great altitudes across the eastern and northern commands of the Indian Army.
More than 100 Indian security personnel have been killed in snow avalanches in the Himalayan region since 2017.
A man removes snow from a boat on the banks of the the Dal Lake during a snowfall in Srinagar on January 13, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2020
Four Indian Army Personnel, Five Civilians Killed as Avalanches Hit Northern Kashmir
14 January 2020, 07:57 GMT
The Indian government has taken several steps to minimise army casualties from avalanches in the Himalayan region, including procuring rescue vehicles and setting up a dedicated lab to warn troops in real time.
The state-owned Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment has set up 39 observatories in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Another 10 weather stations will be established soon.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese