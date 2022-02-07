https://sputniknews.com/20220207/scale-of-rebellion-over-100-tories-may-turn-against-bojo-in-case-of-no-confidence-vote---report--1092819745.html

More than 100 Conservative MPs will be ready to turn against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson if a no-confidence vote against him is triggered, the British newspaper i has reported.The report comes amid speculation that at least 35 Tory MP letters have already been submitted to the chair of the Conservatives' 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, as the PM enters the "danger zone" close to the 54 letters required to trigger a no-confidence vote.The Times cited unnamed Johnson allies as saying that the number of letters may now stand at as high as 45. Nine Tory lawmakers have officially confirmed sending letters, while five more MPs publicly called for Boris Johnson's resignation but kept mum on whether they had submitted such documents.Conservative Party rules stipulate that a majority of the party's MPs would have to vote against the British prime minister in a confidence challenge in order to spark a contest to find his replacement. If Johnson survives the vote, he is protected from facing another one vote for at least a year.Some Tory lawmakers have reportedly written letters of no confidence but are withholding them because they're purportedly waiting for the complete report by senior civil servant Sue Gray on the alleged series of Downing Street parties held in 2020 and 2021 amid COVID lockdowns.Johnson refused to step down in the wake of the report's release, continuing "the overhaul of his senior team" following the resignations of five aides amid the "partygate" scandal. Over the weekend, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay was appointed the PM's new chief of staff, while Guto Harri, who had earlier worked for the BBC, became Downing Street's new director of communications.The Times has, meanwhile, quoted an unnamed source as saying that Johnson has told his allies about his resolve to stay on as the British prime minister despite the possible risk of a no-confidence vote in the near future. The insider argued that the PM "is making very clear that they'll have to send a Panzer division to get him out of there [Downing Street]".

