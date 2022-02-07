https://sputniknews.com/20220207/scale-of-rebellion-over-100-tories-may-turn-against-bojo-in-case-of-no-confidence-vote---report--1092819745.html
'Scale of Rebellion': Over 100 Tories May Turn Against BoJo in Case of No-Confidence Vote - Report
'Scale of Rebellion': Over 100 Tories May Turn Against BoJo in Case of No-Confidence Vote - Report
11:14 GMT 07.02.2022 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 07.02.2022)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is purportedly determined to stay on in Downing Street in the face of the "partygate" row, amid reports that the number of no-confidence letters from Tory backbenchers is now on the rise.
More than 100 Conservative MPs will be ready to turn against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
if a no-confidence vote against him is triggered, the British newspaper i
has reported.
According to the news outlet, Johnson "would still technically win the ballot of 360 Tory MPs as he only needs a majority of one to survive, but he would be severely wounded by the scale of the rebellion, which would go far beyond the current public dissent by backbenchers against his leadership".
The report comes amid speculation that at least 35 Tory MP letters have already been submitted to the chair of the Conservatives' 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, as the PM enters the "danger zone" close to the 54 letters required to trigger a no-confidence vote
.
The Times cited unnamed Johnson allies as saying that the number of letters may now stand at as high as 45. Nine Tory lawmakers have officially confirmed sending letters, while five more MPs publicly called for Boris Johnson's resignation but kept mum on whether they had submitted such documents.
Conservative Party rules stipulate that a majority of the party's MPs would have to vote against the British prime minister in a confidence challenge in order to spark a contest to find his replacement. If Johnson survives the vote, he is protected from facing another one vote for at least a year.
Some Tory lawmakers have reportedly written letters of no confidence but are withholding them because they're purportedly waiting for the complete report by senior civil servant Sue Gray on the alleged series of Downing Street parties held in 2020 and 2021 amid COVID lockdowns.
The report's findings released last week referred to evidence of "excessive consumption of alcohol" at Number 10, asserting that some social gatherings there amounted to "serious failings", which are "difficult to justify".
Johnson refused to step down in the wake of the report's release, continuing "the overhaul of his senior team" following the resignations of five aides amid the "partygate" scandal. Over the weekend, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay was appointed the PM's new chief of staff, while Guto Harri, who had earlier worked for the BBC, became Downing Street's new director of communications.
The Times
has, meanwhile, quoted an unnamed source as saying that Johnson has told his allies about his resolve to stay on as the British prime minister
despite the possible risk of a no-confidence vote in the near future. The insider argued that the PM "is making very clear that they'll have to send a Panzer division to get him out of there [Downing Street]".