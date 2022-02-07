Russia's UN Ambassador Tests Positive for Covid

Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia tested positive for coronavirus, the country's mission to the global body has stated.The spokesman for the Russian UN mission noted that Nebenzia is currently in isolation to avoid spreading the virus, and explained that he will return to work in person again once he tests negative for COVID-19.Today's UN Security Council meeting, currently presided over by Russia, was chaired by deputy envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy instead of Nebenzia.
The diplomat is self-isolating to prevent spreading the virus. He is expected to return to work in person once he tests negative again.
Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia tested positive for coronavirus, the country's mission to the global body has stated.
"Staff at the [Russian] Permanent mission are being regularly tested for COVID-19, particularly diplomats who take part in face-to-face events at the UN Headquarters", the mission said.
The spokesman for the Russian UN mission noted that Nebenzia is currently in isolation to avoid spreading the virus, and explained that he will return to work in person again once he tests negative for COVID-19.
Today's UN Security Council meeting, currently presided over by Russia, was chaired by deputy envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy instead of Nebenzia.