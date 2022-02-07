Registration was successful!
REC Chief Executive Highlights Five Logistical Barriers to Russian Exports
REC Chief Executive Highlights Five Logistical Barriers to Russian Exports
07.02.2022
These improvements will enable quicker deliveries and the development of state programmes to produce modern rolling stock, Veronika Nikishina, chief executive of the Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) said."Control procedures haven’t been fully automated which inhibits the development of the export infrastructure. At present, to increase export potential, coordinated activities are required from all the parties concerned, including public authorities as well as transport and logistics services providers. We would recommend this requirement to be included in the list of recommendations of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) for consideration by the Government of the Russian Federation", Nikishina said at the meeting of the RSPP Transport and Infrastructure Commission on the development of export potential of transport infrastructure.As she said, it is also necessary to introduce the "smart checkpoint" system with access to a single information system where systems of control bodies for all modes of transport are integrated. Border checkpoints should be equipped with innovative technologies allowing for non-contact inspection of vehicles and faster control procedures at exit points.
14:07 GMT 07.02.2022
To increase the potential of Russian exports, export infrastructure needs to be improved by simplifying customs procedures with the help of digital technologies and introducing unified technologies throughout the transport process.
These improvements will enable quicker deliveries and the development of state programmes to produce modern rolling stock, Veronika Nikishina, chief executive of the Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) said.
"Control procedures haven’t been fully automated which inhibits the development of the export infrastructure. At present, to increase export potential, coordinated activities are required from all the parties concerned, including public authorities as well as transport and logistics services providers. We would recommend this requirement to be included in the list of recommendations of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) for consideration by the Government of the Russian Federation", Nikishina said at the meeting of the RSPP Transport and Infrastructure Commission on the development of export potential of transport infrastructure.
As she said, it is also necessary to introduce the "smart checkpoint" system with access to a single information system where systems of control bodies for all modes of transport are integrated. Border checkpoints should be equipped with innovative technologies allowing for non-contact inspection of vehicles and faster control procedures at exit points.
