Putin: Russia's Key Security Concerns Ignored by US, NATO

At a press conference following the talks by French President Emmanuel Macron, he recalled that Russia's proposals on security guarantees contained three key points regarding prevention of further NATO expansion eastward, the alliance's refusal to deploy strike weapons systems near Russian borders and return of the bloc's military potential and infrastructure in Europe to the state of 1997 when the Russia-NATO Founding Act was signed."This open door policy, we discussed this with many partners, and today with Mr. President, the open door policy is quite free, and, in our opinion, is needed exclusively by the United States, and, perhaps, by individual NATO members, this interpretation of the fundamental principle of equal and indivisible security, enshrined in many pan-European documents," Putin added.Putin recalled that this principle, "as is known, includes the obligation not to strengthen one's security at the expense of the security of other states."There are still attempts to calm down Russia with the argument that NATO is a purely defensive alliance, but the citizens of many countries have seen from their own experience how true this is, Putin said.Putin cited Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan as examples.Putin said that Russia was designated as an adversary in NATO's military strategy."Among other things, we cannot ignore this: in the 2019 NATO military strategy, Russia is directly named the main security threat and adversary. NATO designated us as an adversary," Putin said.Meeting With Macron 'Businesslike'Commenting on the meeting with his French counterpart the Russian president said that the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron had been held in a businesslike manner, was meaningful and useful.Putin called it symbolic that the meeting had been held on February 7, the day when the fundamental treaty between Russia and France had been signed 30 years ago."This most important document laid a solid foundation for partnership and mutually respectful cooperation between the two countries for decades to come," he added.During the talks, the parties discussed security guarantees, Putin said.NATO Trying to Lecture RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin said that NATO was trying to lecture Russia.The movement of Russian troops on its own territory is presented as a threat of a Russian invasion, "in this case, into Ukraine," Putin noted.President Putin also noted that NATO members continued to pump Ukraine with weapons, this issue was discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron.Kiev ignores all possibilities for a peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas, Putin said, adding that he drew Macron's attention to Kiev's refusal to comply with the Minsk agreements."Of course, for my part, I drew Mr. President's attention to the unwillingness of the current Kiev authorities to comply with the obligations under the Minsk package of measures and agreements in the Normandy format, including those reached at the summits," Putin said.Putin expressed hope that Macron would discuss in Kiev issues raised on Monday during the Russian-French talks.A number of Macron's ideas can well be used as the basis for further steps on Ukraine, Putin said.Putin believes that Macron "will have a hard time" in negotiations with the leadership of Ukraine on Tuesday in Kiev.Putin said that after Macron's visit to Kiev, they would still call each other.On Tuesday, Macron plans to visit Kiev for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.Macron: New Mechanisms Needed to Ensure Stability in EuropeFrench President Emmanuel Macron said new mechanisms should be worked out to ensure stability on the European continent, but not at the expense of the existing ones.The Minsk agreements remain the basis for resolving the situation around Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow."There is no other solution to the Ukraine issue but a political one and the basis for this solution is the Minsk agreements," Macron said.The talks between the presidents of Russia and France lasted a little over five hours.

