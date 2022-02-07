Sputnik is live from Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting on the security situation in Europe amid tensions over Ukraine.In recent months, Western countries have been accusing Moscow of planning to invade Ukraine, with the US, Britain, and their allies boosting their presence near Russia. Moscow has repeatedly slammed the allegations as fake, saying that the false narrative of an "invasion" is being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO forces near the Russian border.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Putin, Macron Meet in Moscow Amid Crisis Over Ukraine
According to Macron, the main goal of his visit is "not Ukraine, but a clarification of the rules...with NATO and the EU". After the meeting with Putin, Macron is expected to travel to Kiev for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Sputnik is live from Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting on the security situation in Europe amid tensions over Ukraine.
In recent months, Western countries have been accusing Moscow of planning to invade Ukraine, with the US, Britain, and their allies boosting their presence near Russia. Moscow has repeatedly slammed the allegations as fake, saying that the false narrative of an "invasion" is being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO forces near the Russian border.