LIVE: NATO Chief Stoltenberg and Polish President Duda Hold Press Conference in Brussels
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/putin-macron-meet-in-moscow-amid-crisis-over-ukraine-1092821100.html
Putin, Macron Meet in Moscow Amid Crisis Over Ukraine
Putin, Macron Meet in Moscow Amid Crisis Over Ukraine
According to Macron, the main goal of his visit is "not Ukraine, but a clarification of the rules...with NATO and the EU". After the meeting with Putin, Macron... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T15:34+0000
2022-02-07T15:36+0000
russia
france
ukraine
moscow
vladimir putin
emmanuel macron
Sputnik is live from Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting on the security situation in Europe amid tensions over Ukraine.In recent months, Western countries have been accusing Moscow of planning to invade Ukraine, with the US, Britain, and their allies boosting their presence near Russia. Moscow has repeatedly slammed the allegations as fake, saying that the false narrative of an "invasion" is being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO forces near the Russian border.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
ukraine
moscow
russia, france, ukraine, moscow, vladimir putin, emmanuel macron

Putin, Macron Meet in Moscow Amid Crisis Over Ukraine

15:34 GMT 07.02.2022 (Updated: 15:36 GMT 07.02.2022)
According to Macron, the main goal of his visit is "not Ukraine, but a clarification of the rules...with NATO and the EU". After the meeting with Putin, Macron is expected to travel to Kiev for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Sputnik is live from Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting on the security situation in Europe amid tensions over Ukraine.
In recent months, Western countries have been accusing Moscow of planning to invade Ukraine, with the US, Britain, and their allies boosting their presence near Russia. Moscow has repeatedly slammed the allegations as fake, saying that the false narrative of an "invasion" is being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO forces near the Russian border.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
