Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron are holding a press conference after their talks.The two presidents are expected to address ties between Russia and European nations amid the crisis in Ukraine, because the US, Britain, and their allies have been accusing Moscow of planning an invasion. Russia has repeatedly stressed it has no plans to attack any country, including Ukraine, and blasted the "invasion" claims as a provocation.
Putin and Macron Hold Press Conference After Negotiations in Moscow
Macron previously told the press he wanted to discuss Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations in general amid the escalating tensions over Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron are holding a press conference after their talks.
The two presidents are expected to address ties between Russia and European nations amid the crisis in Ukraine, because the US, Britain, and their allies have been accusing Moscow of planning an invasion. Russia has repeatedly stressed it has no plans to attack any country, including Ukraine, and blasted the "invasion" claims as a provocation.