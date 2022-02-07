Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/politics-got-so-ugly-andrew-cuomo-mothers-name-wiped-clean-from-mentorship-programme-she-founded-1092820006.html
'Politics Got So Ugly': Andrew Cuomo Mother's Name Wiped Clean From Mentorship Programme She Founded
'Politics Got So Ugly': Andrew Cuomo Mother's Name Wiped Clean From Mentorship Programme She Founded
The New York Office of Children and Family Services, which oversees the programme, said the removal of Matilda Cuomo's name was a mistake. And while she is... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T11:43+0000
2022-02-07T11:43+0000
us
cuomo
andrew cuomo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092819895_0:0:2422:1362_1920x0_80_0_0_5ca307023704e66531a4bf023bd3ae22.jpg
Matilda Cuomo, the 90-year-old founder of the New York State Mentorship programme, was removed from its advisory council and every mention of her name was wiped from the description of the organisation. The omission of her name follows the scandal involving her son, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the New York Post has reported, citing anonymous sources.The programme was first founded by Matilda Cuomo in 1984 when her husband, Mario Cuomo, held the governor's office, but was later ended when he failed to win re-election for a fourth term in 1994. Andrew Cuomo restarted the mentorship in 2015 and installed his mother as the honorary chairperson and a member of the advisory council.New York's Office of Children and Family Services, which oversees the programme, said the removal of Matilda Cuomo's name from the mentorship's website was a mistake and promised it will be rectified.Has Anything Changed?The archived snapshots of the New York State Mentorship's "About" webpage from January 2022 indeed show that Matilda Cuomo's name is not mentioned anywhere – including on the list of advisory council members. The actual version of the said webpage mentions her as the founder of the original mentorship in 1984 in one line, but Cuomo is still nowhere to be found on the advisory council.New York's Office of Children and Family Services did not mention her removal from it or potential reinstatement.Despite Matilda Cuomo's name formally being returned to the mentorship's website, it's a far cry from the way she was mentioned prior to the Andrew Cuomo scandal. The archived version of the page from May 2021 not only mentions her as an advisory council member, but also includes an extensive portion dedicated to Matilda Cuomo's biography and her work in the mentorship programme.Her apparent expulsion from the mentorship organisation came in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations pressed by 11 women against Andrew Cuomo, forcing him to resign from office in 2021. Andrew Cuomo continues to reject all the accusations against him, calling them biased and inaccurate. In addition, his brother, Chris Cuomo was removed from CNN, where he hosted a prime time show, after his involvement in helping Andrew to deal with the fallout from the aforementioned accusations was revealed.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092819895_0:0:2422:1818_1920x0_80_0_0_400d0c51fd0a51e8c0b5fcd67129c67f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, cuomo, andrew cuomo

'Politics Got So Ugly': Andrew Cuomo Mother's Name Wiped Clean From Mentorship Programme She Founded

11:43 GMT 07.02.2022
© AP Photo / Mike GrollMatilda Cuomo is recognized by her son, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during his State of the State address and executive budget proposal at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Matilda Cuomo is recognized by her son, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during his State of the State address and executive budget proposal at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© AP Photo / Mike Groll
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The New York Office of Children and Family Services, which oversees the programme, said the removal of Matilda Cuomo's name was a mistake. And while she is once again mentioned as the founder on the website, she apparently still remains removed from its advisory council.
Matilda Cuomo, the 90-year-old founder of the New York State Mentorship programme, was removed from its advisory council and every mention of her name was wiped from the description of the organisation. The omission of her name follows the scandal involving her son, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the New York Post has reported, citing anonymous sources.

"It's a sad day when politics has gotten so ugly that it would come down to removing the name of 90-year-old former First Lady Matilda Cuomo", one of the sources told the newspaper.

The programme was first founded by Matilda Cuomo in 1984 when her husband, Mario Cuomo, held the governor's office, but was later ended when he failed to win re-election for a fourth term in 1994. Andrew Cuomo restarted the mentorship in 2015 and installed his mother as the honorary chairperson and a member of the advisory council.
New York's Office of Children and Family Services, which oversees the programme, said the removal of Matilda Cuomo's name from the mentorship's website was a mistake and promised it will be rectified.

"This was an oversight, and we are addressing it now that it has been brought to our attention", office spokesperson Jeannine Smith said.

Has Anything Changed?

The archived snapshots of the New York State Mentorship's "About" webpage from January 2022 indeed show that Matilda Cuomo's name is not mentioned anywhere – including on the list of advisory council members. The actual version of the said webpage mentions her as the founder of the original mentorship in 1984 in one line, but Cuomo is still nowhere to be found on the advisory council.
New York's Office of Children and Family Services did not mention her removal from it or potential reinstatement.
Despite Matilda Cuomo's name formally being returned to the mentorship's website, it's a far cry from the way she was mentioned prior to the Andrew Cuomo scandal. The archived version of the page from May 2021 not only mentions her as an advisory council member, but also includes an extensive portion dedicated to Matilda Cuomo's biography and her work in the mentorship programme.
Her apparent expulsion from the mentorship organisation came in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations pressed by 11 women against Andrew Cuomo, forcing him to resign from office in 2021. Andrew Cuomo continues to reject all the accusations against him, calling them biased and inaccurate. In addition, his brother, Chris Cuomo was removed from CNN, where he hosted a prime time show, after his involvement in helping Andrew to deal with the fallout from the aforementioned accusations was revealed.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese