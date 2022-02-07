New 'Leaked' Video Shows US F-35 Jet Bursting Into Flames and Crashing into Ocean
© Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley RF-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, deployed with the British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, lands on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during an interoperability exercise with Queen Elizabeth, Nov. 8. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
© Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley R
The American warplane crashed into the deck of the USS Carl Vinson in January. While the pilot managed to safely eject they were injured in the incident, as well as six other members of the carrier's crew.
A new video apparently depicting a US Navy F-35 crashing into the South China Sea emerged online on Monday. The footage shows the jet catching fire and falling into the ocean in spectacular fashion, while people on the aircraft carrier are running towards the site of the incident.
Another video of the said catastrophe previously went viral - however, it did not feature the moment the jet plunged from the warship into the water.
More footage of the #F35 crash that left it sitting on the floor of the ocean 🌊 #navy #crash pic.twitter.com/eAe3GmprAq— Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) February 6, 2022
The plane crashed on 24 January, while landing on the USS Carl Vinson. The surveillance video shows how the flames immediately engulfed the aircraft, and it tilted on its left side, sliding on the deck and then falling into the ocean.
The incident was the third time that an F-35 has crashed into the ocean - just several months ago, an F-35B aboard the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier plunged into the Mediterranean Sea, and before that, in 2019, a Japanese F-35A plane also crashed into the water.