New 'Leaked' Video Shows US F-35 Jet Bursting Into Flames and Crashing into Ocean

New 'Leaked' Video Shows US F-35 Jet Bursting Into Flames and Crashing into Ocean

The American warplane crashed into the deck of the USS Carl Vinson in January. While the pilot managed to safely eject they were injured in the incident, as... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

A new video apparently depicting a US Navy F-35 crashing into the South China Sea emerged online on Monday. The footage shows the jet catching fire and falling into the ocean in spectacular fashion, while people on the aircraft carrier are running towards the site of the incident.Another video of the said catastrophe previously went viral - however, it did not feature the moment the jet plunged from the warship into the water.The plane crashed on 24 January, while landing on the USS Carl Vinson. The surveillance video shows how the flames immediately engulfed the aircraft, and it tilted on its left side, sliding on the deck and then falling into the ocean.The incident was the third time that an F-35 has crashed into the ocean - just several months ago, an F-35B aboard the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier plunged into the Mediterranean Sea, and before that, in 2019, a Japanese F-35A plane also crashed into the water.

