International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/new-leaked-video-shows-us-f-35-jet-bursting-into-flames-and-crashing-into-ocean-1092814251.html
New 'Leaked' Video Shows US F-35 Jet Bursting Into Flames and Crashing into Ocean
New 'Leaked' Video Shows US F-35 Jet Bursting Into Flames and Crashing into Ocean
The American warplane crashed into the deck of the USS Carl Vinson in January. While the pilot managed to safely eject they were injured in the incident
2022-02-07T08:09+0000
2022-02-07T08:09+0000
f-35
plane crash
plane crash
plane accident
us
us navy
south china sea
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090759115_0:0:2867:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_ef93162cb36bd6bf7a4972820256fce4.jpg
A new video apparently depicting a US Navy F-35 crashing into the South China Sea emerged online on Monday. The footage shows the jet catching fire and falling into the ocean in spectacular fashion, while people on the aircraft carrier are running towards the site of the incident.Another video of the said catastrophe previously went viral - however, it did not feature the moment the jet plunged from the warship into the water.The plane crashed on 24 January, while landing on the USS Carl Vinson. The surveillance video shows how the flames immediately engulfed the aircraft, and it tilted on its left side, sliding on the deck and then falling into the ocean.The incident was the third time that an F-35 has crashed into the ocean - just several months ago, an F-35B aboard the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier plunged into the Mediterranean Sea, and before that, in 2019, a Japanese F-35A plane also crashed into the water.
08:09 GMT 07.02.2022
F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, deployed with the British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, deployed with the British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, lands on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during an interoperability exercise with Queen Elizabeth, Nov. 8.
© Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley R
The American warplane crashed into the deck of the USS Carl Vinson in January. While the pilot managed to safely eject they were injured in the incident, as well as six other members of the carrier's crew.
A new video apparently depicting a US Navy F-35 crashing into the South China Sea emerged online on Monday. The footage shows the jet catching fire and falling into the ocean in spectacular fashion, while people on the aircraft carrier are running towards the site of the incident.
Another video of the said catastrophe previously went viral - however, it did not feature the moment the jet plunged from the warship into the water.
The plane crashed on 24 January, while landing on the USS Carl Vinson. The surveillance video shows how the flames immediately engulfed the aircraft, and it tilted on its left side, sliding on the deck and then falling into the ocean.
The incident was the third time that an F-35 has crashed into the ocean - just several months ago, an F-35B aboard the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier plunged into the Mediterranean Sea, and before that, in 2019, a Japanese F-35A plane also crashed into the water.
