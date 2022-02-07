Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: NATO Chief Stoltenberg and Polish President Duda Hold Press Conference in Brussels
Stoltenberg held talks with the Polish president at NATO Headquarters amid escalating tensions over Ukraine between the bloc and Russia. 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Brussels where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Polish President Andrzej Duda are holding a joint press conference.The presser is being held amid mounting tensions between the alliance and Russia, as the US and Britain claimed Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied those allegations, saying that NATO is using fake reports about an "invasion" as a pretext to deploy additional troops near the Russian border.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
nato, jens stoltenberg, andrzej duda, brussels

NATO Chief Stoltenberg and Polish President Duda Hold Press Conference in Brussels

15:07 GMT 07.02.2022
© Sputnik
Stoltenberg held talks with the Polish president at NATO Headquarters amid escalating tensions over Ukraine between the bloc and Russia.
Sputnik is live from Brussels where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Polish President Andrzej Duda are holding a joint press conference.
The presser is being held amid mounting tensions between the alliance and Russia, as the US and Britain claimed Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied those allegations, saying that NATO is using fake reports about an "invasion" as a pretext to deploy additional troops near the Russian border.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
