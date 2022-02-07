https://sputniknews.com/20220207/mp-was-so-drunk-he-doesnt-remember-conversation-with-uk-prime-minister-johnson-wife-says-1092821277.html

MP Was So Drunk He Doesn't Remember Conversation With UK Prime Minister Johnson, Wife Says

Lads, here is a quick guide on drinking at home – if your significant other is not out, make sure she is enjoying that beer, wine, or whiskey (underline your favourite poison) otherwise you will end up like Tory MP John Mercer, whose wife has revealed that the lawmaker got so drunk that he couldn't recall his conversation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.In a cheeky statement posted on Twitter Felicity Cornelius-Mercer said the head of the government called late on Saturday, which the legislator spent watching football and rugby and drinking.Her post went viral and Felicity was inundated with comments. Many netizens were apparently unhappy to see a drunk legislator.Others guessed what Prime Minister Johnson told the MP.Many individuals criticised Felicity for spilling the beans.While others deemed the post funny.John Mercer himself defended his spouse, saying she is entitled to "take the p**" out of him, the prime minister, or whoever she likes.John Mercer, who has represented Plymouth Moor View since 2015, has had a complex relationship with Boris Johnson. In 2019, he supported his candidacy during the Conservative Party leadership election, however, the two fell out due to disagreements over the Overseas Operation Bill, a piece of legislation designed to "protect service personnel and veterans from vexatious claims and endless investigations". The legislation has come under criticism from human rights organisations, who have argued that it will give immunity to servicemen engaged in serious crimes, such as the torture or murder of civilians.The government decided to exclude from the bill British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland, once the site of a bitter sectarian conflict that claimed the lives of 3,600 people and left 30,000 injured. Mercer voiced strong opposition to the plan.He was relieved from his position of parliamentary under-secretary of state for defence people and veterans and since then has been very critical of Johnson's government, which he described as a "cesspit".

