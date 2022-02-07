Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/mp-was-so-drunk-he-doesnt-remember-conversation-with-uk-prime-minister-johnson-wife-says-1092821277.html
MP Was So Drunk He Doesn't Remember Conversation With UK Prime Minister Johnson, Wife Says
MP Was So Drunk He Doesn't Remember Conversation With UK Prime Minister Johnson, Wife Says
Let's face it, almost everyone has had that awful "I don't remember doing it" moment following a night out. But not being able to recollect the details of a... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T12:09+0000
2022-02-07T12:09+0000
uk
society
drunk
boris johnson
prime minister
party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092821248_0:103:1920:1183_1920x0_80_0_0_6d61a17e1bbe2fde00b96a3f93edf994.jpg
Lads, here is a quick guide on drinking at home – if your significant other is not out, make sure she is enjoying that beer, wine, or whiskey (underline your favourite poison) otherwise you will end up like Tory MP John Mercer, whose wife has revealed that the lawmaker got so drunk that he couldn't recall his conversation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.In a cheeky statement posted on Twitter Felicity Cornelius-Mercer said the head of the government called late on Saturday, which the legislator spent watching football and rugby and drinking.Her post went viral and Felicity was inundated with comments. Many netizens were apparently unhappy to see a drunk legislator.Others guessed what Prime Minister Johnson told the MP.Many individuals criticised Felicity for spilling the beans.While others deemed the post funny.John Mercer himself defended his spouse, saying she is entitled to "take the p**" out of him, the prime minister, or whoever she likes.John Mercer, who has represented Plymouth Moor View since 2015, has had a complex relationship with Boris Johnson. In 2019, he supported his candidacy during the Conservative Party leadership election, however, the two fell out due to disagreements over the Overseas Operation Bill, a piece of legislation designed to "protect service personnel and veterans from vexatious claims and endless investigations". The legislation has come under criticism from human rights organisations, who have argued that it will give immunity to servicemen engaged in serious crimes, such as the torture or murder of civilians.The government decided to exclude from the bill British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland, once the site of a bitter sectarian conflict that claimed the lives of 3,600 people and left 30,000 injured. Mercer voiced strong opposition to the plan.He was relieved from his position of parliamentary under-secretary of state for defence people and veterans and since then has been very critical of Johnson's government, which he described as a "cesspit".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092821248_124:0:1831:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_844f945d9e0e56a47698a2a03b7fa473.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, society, drunk, boris johnson, prime minister, party

MP Was So Drunk He Doesn't Remember Conversation With UK Prime Minister Johnson, Wife Says

12:09 GMT 07.02.2022
CC0 / / bar
bar - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Let's face it, almost everyone has had that awful "I don't remember doing it" moment following a night out. But not being able to recollect the details of a conversation with a head of government…now that is some wild booze-up, Sir.
Lads, here is a quick guide on drinking at home – if your significant other is not out, make sure she is enjoying that beer, wine, or whiskey (underline your favourite poison) otherwise you will end up like Tory MP John Mercer, whose wife has revealed that the lawmaker got so drunk that he couldn't recall his conversation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
In a cheeky statement posted on Twitter Felicity Cornelius-Mercer said the head of the government called late on Saturday, which the legislator spent watching football and rugby and drinking.

"Johnny Mercer was so p***d he couldn't remember what was said. Thinking of winding him up tomorrow…I heard Johnny/Boris say………suggestions please", Felicity wrote. A photo of the sleeping MP was posted below.

© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


Her post went viral and Felicity was inundated with comments. Many netizens were apparently unhappy to see a drunk legislator.
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo



Others guessed what Prime Minister Johnson told the MP.

© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
Many individuals criticised Felicity for spilling the beans.

© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


While others deemed the post funny.

© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


John Mercer himself defended his spouse, saying she is entitled to "take the p**" out of him, the prime minister, or whoever she likes.

John Mercer, who has represented Plymouth Moor View since 2015, has had a complex relationship with Boris Johnson. In 2019, he supported his candidacy during the Conservative Party leadership election, however, the two fell out due to disagreements over the Overseas Operation Bill, a piece of legislation designed to "protect service personnel and veterans from vexatious claims and endless investigations". The legislation has come under criticism from human rights organisations, who have argued that it will give immunity to servicemen engaged in serious crimes, such as the torture or murder of civilians.

The government decided to exclude from the bill British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland, once the site of a bitter sectarian conflict that claimed the lives of 3,600 people and left 30,000 injured. Mercer voiced strong opposition to the plan.

He was relieved from his position of parliamentary under-secretary of state for defence people and veterans and since then has been very critical of Johnson's government, which he described as a "cesspit".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese