International
LIVE: NATO Chief Stoltenberg and Polish President Duda Hold Press Conference in Brussels
'Mason Greenwood is No Longer a Nike Athlete': US Sports Giant Sever Ties With Tainted Footballer
'Mason Greenwood is No Longer a Nike Athlete': US Sports Giant Sever Ties With Tainted Footballer
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was arrested on charges of rape and grievous bodily harm after a woman accused him of assault on social media.
American sportswear giant Nike has officially called off its sponsorship deal with England international Mason Greenwood after he was arrested by the Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman."Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete", a spokesperson for the company told sports website The Athletic.This is the latest setback for Greenwood, who was valued at a staggering $135 million in the lucrative football transfer market.Earlier, United's loyal fan base descended on the club's megastore to return shirts bearing Greenwood's name.The club's online shop has also dropped Greenwood from its list of players; if one searches for his name, it draws a blank.On the other hand, several of his Old Trafford teammates, including five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, have unfollowed him on social media.Besides the Portugal skipper, David de Gea, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Alex Telles, and Scott McTominay are reported to have cut ties with him on Instagram.Meanwhile confectionery giant Cadbury, which is one of United's official partners, earlier said he will no longer appear on any of the company's products as long as the case is under investigation.
'Mason Greenwood is No Longer a Nike Athlete': US Sports Giant Sever Ties With Tainted Footballer

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© AP Photo / Rui Vieira
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was arrested on charges of rape and grievous bodily harm after a woman accused him of assault on social media. The 20-year-old footballer's alleged victim is a teenage student who broke her silence last week after Greenwood was granted bail on Wednesday.
American sportswear giant Nike has officially called off its sponsorship deal with England international Mason Greenwood after he was arrested by the Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman.
"Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete", a spokesperson for the company told sports website The Athletic.
This is the latest setback for Greenwood, who was valued at a staggering $135 million in the lucrative football transfer market.
Earlier, United's loyal fan base descended on the club's megastore to return shirts bearing Greenwood's name.
The club's online shop has also dropped Greenwood from its list of players; if one searches for his name, it draws a blank.
On the other hand, several of his Old Trafford teammates, including five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, have unfollowed him on social media.
Besides the Portugal skipper, David de Gea, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Alex Telles, and Scott McTominay are reported to have cut ties with him on Instagram.
Meanwhile confectionery giant Cadbury, which is one of United's official partners, earlier said he will no longer appear on any of the company's products as long as the case is under investigation.
